Columbia Property Trust : Latest Investor Presentation

06/27/2019

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION 6.2019

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this presentation other than historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, and prospects, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business and our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future plans and objectives. They also include, among other things, statement regarding subjects that are forward-looking by their nature, such as our business and financial strategy, our 2019 guidance (including projected net operating income, cash rents and contractual growth), projected yield and earnings growth compared to peers, our ability to obtain future financing, future acquisitions and dispositions of operating assets, future repurchases of common stock, and market and industry trends. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, and we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors and are based on a number of assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive, and market conditions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately. To the extent that our assumptions differ from actual conditions, our ability to accurately anticipate results expressed in such forward- looking statements, including our ability to generate positive cash flow from operations, make distributions to stockholders, and maintain the value of our real estate properties, may be significantly hindered. See Item 1A in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, for a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements. The risk factors described in our Annual Report are not the only ones we face but do represent those risks and uncertainties that we believe are material to us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also harm our business. For additional information, please reference the supplemental report furnished by the Company as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2019.

The names, logos and related product and service names, design marks, and slogans are the trademarks or service marks of their respective companies. When evaluating the Company's performance and capital resources, management considers the financial impact of investments held directly and through unconsolidated joint ventures. This presentation includes financial and operational information for our wholly-owned investments and our proportional interest in unconsolidated investments.

Unless otherwise noted, all data herein is as of March 31, 2019.

WHY INVEST?

Gateway Office

Portfolio

  • Concentration in New York, San Francisco, and D.C.
  • Strategic CBD locations
  • Modernized properties with boutique spaces
  • Exceptional service and amenities

Growth

plus

Stability

  • Substantial embedded same-store NOI growth
  • 97% leased with limited near-term expirations
  • Attractive dividend yield and valuation disconnect vs. NAV
  • Commitment to strong balance sheet

Value Creation

  • Local expertise
  • Track record of redevelopment and asset repositioning
  • Significant cash spreads on leasing
  • Select re-/development projects underway

DESIRABLE BUILDINGS IN PRIME LOCATIONS

333 Market St. San Francisco

315 Park Ave. S.

229 W. 43rd St.

114 Fifth Ave.

249 W. 17th

218 W. 18th

New York

New York

New York

New York

New York

650 California St.

San Francisco

221 Main St.

San Francisco

University Circle

Palo Alto, CA

Pasadena Corporate

Park, Los Angeles

95 Columbus

149 Madison

799 Broadway

250 Church St.

Jersey City, NJ

New York

New York

New York

(under redevelopment)

(under development)

(under contract)

97% Leased

MARKETING FOR SALE

Lindbergh Center

Cranberry Woods

Atlanta

Pittsburgh, PA

116 Huntington Ave.

Boston

1800 M Street

Washington, D.C.

Market Square

Washington, D.C.

80 M Street

Washington, D.C.

LEADING GATEWAY SUBMARKETS

NEW YORK

SAN FRANCISCO

WASHINGTON, D.C.

2.4M

99%

total SF leased

2.0M

99%

total SF leased

1.5M

90%

total SF leased

Data for properties owned in unconsolidated joint ventures presented at 100%. New York metrics exclude 799 Broadway and 250 Church Street.

*Pending acquisition: under contract

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Columbia Property Trust Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:39:04 UTC
