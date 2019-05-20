Columbia Property Trust : Whistleblower Policy

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY

2019

Columbia Property Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), has adopted this policy to encourage employees of the Company to report to responsible persons possible (i) violations of law, including the securities laws, (ii) accounting irregularities, and (iii) other suspected wrongdoing, including their own, which in any way may affect the Company or the properties owned by the Company. The goal of this policy is to discourage illegal activity and business conduct that damages the Company's good name, business interests, and its relationships with employees, stockholders, broker/dealers, real estate professionals, suppliers, tenants, and the community at large. The Company encourages any director, officer, employee, or agent of the Company (each an "Affected Person") who reasonably believes that a Harmful Violation (defined below) has taken place to contact a representative of the Company through one of the methods contained in Section 7. A "Harmful Violation" includes the following:

1.Violations of law which in any way may affect the Company or the properties owned by the Company, including any rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission, federal laws related to fraud against the stockholders of the Company, and the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction in which the Company operates;

2.Violations of the Company's policies, including the Company's Code of Ethics, and statutory or other requirements for good corporate governance involving the Company;

3.Improper accounting entries, violations of internal accounting controls or improper auditing matters (including, but not limited to, knowingly providing any false or misleading representation to an auditor) which in any way may affect the Company or the properties owned by the Company;

4.Any other matter which, in the Good Faith (defined below) belief of any Affected Person, could cause harm to the business or public reputation of the Company;

5.Any attempt to conceal a potential Harmful Violation or to conceal evidence of a potential Harmful Violation; or

6.Any Retaliation (defined below) for any report, complaint, allegation or other disclosure made pursuant to this policy (a "Disclosure").

1.General Policy.

The Company notes that the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 provide certain legal protections to employees who provide information in investigations-including internal investigations-into certain types of violations of the securities laws and regulations, or who file proceedings relating to similar violations. Under these laws, the Company and its officers, employees and agents are prohibited from discharging, demoting, suspending, threatening, harassing, or in any other manner discriminating against an employee in connection with the terms and conditions of his or her employment because of any lawful act done by such employee to provide information which such employee reasonably believes constitutes a violation of any rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission or any other provision of federal law relating to fraud against the stockholders of the Company (collectively, "Retaliate" or "Retaliation").

Accordingly, any Affected Person who, in Good Faith, makes a Disclosure pursuant to this policy with respect to a Harmful Violation or potential Harmful Violation is referred to as a "Whistleblower" and shall be protected from any Retaliation. "Good Faith" means that the employee has a reasonably held belief that the Disclosure made by the Affected Person is true and has not been made for personal gain, for malicious or frivolous reasons, or for any ulterior motive.

