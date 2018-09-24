Columbus Based Awesome Family Entertainment Announces Expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Ohio based party and entertainment rental company, Awesome Family Entertainment (AFE), has recently acquired a massive 32,130 square-foot warehouse/office complex just east of downtown Columbus to house its expanding operations.

The company formed in 1996 and led by President and CEO, Curtis Lovell II, is a full-service rental and entertainment company serving both corporate and residential clients with concessions, bounce houses, life-size games, DJ services, singing telegrams, character visits, water slides, table/chair/tent rentals, and carnival rides and games.

The move spurred by a surge in the growth of its corporate division is estimating a 25% increase in overall events by the close of fiscal year 2018.

"Over the past few years our business, especially our corporate division, has grown exponentially and we have been investing in our products and services to fulfill this growth. It has paid off with increased business, but with that, we started feeling a squeeze in our 6,000 square-foot warehouse, and we simply needed more space," stated Lovell II.

After an extensive search, Lovell II found the former Royal Electric Construction building that had both a warehouse and an attached 4,000 square-foot office area. "The space was perfect. It is big enough to fill our immediate need, but also lends itself to growth."

AFE plans to continue its focus on corporate clients while also building on its inventory of record-breaking items that's attractive to their residential clients. According to Lovell II, "Our goal has always been to be cutting edge and leaders in the party and entertainment industry, and we will continue to be just that."

Currently, AFE has four Ohio record-breaking items:



The new space will undergo a $250k renovation this fall with AFE planning to occupy the building in early 2019. For more information about AFE, visit columbusparties.com.

About AFE

Founded by Curtis Lovell II, Awesome Family Entertainment has been bringing fun to Central Ohioans for over 20 years. The company offers complete corporate and residential party planning services, entertainers, games, life-sized board games, bounce-houses, table/tent/chair rentals, and more.

