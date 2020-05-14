Columbus Crew : DOWNTOWN STADIUM | Watch first structural steel column erected at new Downtown Stadium construction site

This morning, the first structural steel column was erected at the new, 20,000-seat stadium. The first steel column, which is over 23 feet long and weighs 1.7 tons, was erected in the Southeast corner of the stadium at pitch level.

The erection of the structural steel column for the Nordecke at Crew SC's new downtown stadium is targeted for this summer, while the Topping Out ceremony - which celebrates the placement of the final piece of structural steel in a construction site - is anticipated to take place in the late fall. Overall, a total of 5,410 tons of steel is projected to be used in the construction of the stadium.