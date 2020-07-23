Column Health : Acquires Center for Psychiatric Medicine (CPM) in Lawrence, MA

Services will continue without interruption; new patients will be accepted immediately

Column Health, a network of comprehensive, technology-enabled, community-based outpatient mental health and addiction clinics located throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, announces the acquisition of the Center for Psychiatric Medicine (CPM) located at 290 Merrimack Street, Lawrence, MA 01843. The Lawrence CPM center officially began operating as a Column Health facility on July 13, 2020.

The Center for Psychiatric Medicine has been committed to offering the highest quality services and treatment, providing life-saving care since its founding in 2010. As a fixture in the Lawrence community for over a decade, CPM’s multidisciplinary behavioral healthcare practice has been providing patients with a full range of outpatient psychiatry, neuropsychiatry and essential addiction treatment services. The more than 2,500 patients that CPM actively treats will be able to continue their treatment uninterrupted while also gaining access to expanded treatment services, 24 hours access to clinical providers, and expanded mobile technologies to ensure seamless care beyond the clinic.

Colin Beatty, founder and CEO of Column Health, said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with a mission aligned group of exceptional caregivers to extend Column Health’s reach of services to even more patients who will be able to receive the highest quality of individualized mental health care. CPM’s comprehensive and ethical approaches to caring for patients and addressing complex mental health issues of their patients is perfectly aligned with Column Health’s mission, philosophy and treatment model. Both organizations have found ways to meet patients where they are and when they need care most. The combination of our two organizations allows us to extend our reach across the region and to expand our capacity to provide life-saving treatment to even more people across the state.”

Those seeking help in Northeast Massachusetts and New Hampshire can continue to rely on CPM and their dedicated staff, now with access to expanded clinical services, technology resources, and locations. New patients will be accepted during the time of transition, including same-day scheduling when available.

For more information visit: www.columnhealth.com or call (844) 242-4722 to schedule an appointment.

Call Today, Be Seen Today! (Appointments can be attended virtually from Home or In-person.)

About Column Health

Column Health is a technology-enabled, outcomes-focused, community-based healthcare company that has developed an innovative model of treatment for full recovery from addiction and substance use disorders to all who want it. It has a rapidly expanding network of outpatient mental health clinics throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut focused on innovative and humane treatment that provides outcomes-focused tailored care for patients struggling with the disease of addiction. Column Health offers a full suite of mental health and substance use disorder treatment-related services, including Medication-Assisted Recovery Treatment, psychotherapy, integrated lab testing, detoxification, and medication management in technology-enabled, state-of-the-art medical clinic settings. Column Health provides our care augmented by a full suite of technology including a comprehensive mobile tool for care outside of the clinic, and via telehealth services to enable patients to have access to their full care team throughout this critical time when our nation struggles to overcome COVID-19, without interruption. By integrating a more comprehensive range of care needed to properly treat mental illness, supported by our unique technology platforms, Column Health is able to provide the most comprehensive, convenient and coordinated care for patients seeking mental health care and substance use disorder treatment.

Column Health has partnered with and accepts all major insurers in the state including Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare, and commercial plans.

