Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ComAsia Limited: New Apparel Suppliers and Production Solutions at ASIA APPAREL EXPO in Berlin, February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2019 | 02:35am EST

DGAP-News: ComAsia Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ComAsia Limited: New Apparel Suppliers and Production Solutions at ASIA APPAREL EXPO in Berlin, February 2019 (news with additional features)

11.02.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Apparel Suppliers and Production Solutions at ASIA APPAREL EXPO in Berlin, February 2019

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 11 February 2019 - In February 2019, ASIA APPAREL EXPO will again be the important meeting place for apparel sourcing professionals in Europe to view and select from companies which provide a well-edited snapshot of the significant apparel production available in Asia.

The eighth edition of ASIA APPAREL EXPO will take place in Halls 1.1 and 1.2 of Messe Berlin in Germany from WEDNESDAY 20 to FRIDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2019, key datelines in the twice-yearly apparel sourcing cycle in Europe, and located in a central European capital conveniently situated for trade visitors to meet with potential production partners.

European apparel professionals can meet with a wide variety of Asian suppliers brought together under one roof, from mens, womens and childrenswear clothing manufacturers, fabric and textile suppliers, as well as a wide range of fashion accessories plus garment trimmings. 350+ companies from HONG KONG, CHINA, BANGLADESH, INDIA, PAKISTAN and TAIWAN will be on show.

The expo has now established itself as the major sourcing event in Europe exclusively for ASIAN suppliers of finished apparel, contract manufacturing and private label development. Asia remains the world's number one destination for apparel manufacturing and ASIA APPAREL EXPO connects Asian clothing manufacturers and suppliers all providing low cost, high quality and stable product supply to European brands.
This year the expo is supported by Export Promotion Bureau - BANGLADESH, China Council for the Promotional of International Trade (CCPIT) Jiangsu, CHINA, China Council for the Promotional of International Trade (CCPIT) Zhejiang, CHINA, Bureau of Commerce of Qingdao, CHINA.

Registration for trade professionals to attend is now open, and the full list of participants is available will be available online in December 2018 at www.asiaapparelexpo.com

Linda Chan

linda.chan@comasia.com.hk

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UYPYULYUCC
Document title: MMExport

11.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

774213  11.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=774213&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15aWESTPAC BANKING : Series 2014-3 Subordinated Notes - Call Notice
PU
03:14aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : How to safeguard against cyber threats
AQ
03:14aNEWGEN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Kodak Alaris, Newgen Software announce global strategic alliance
AQ
03:14aZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : How retailers can offer frictionless customer experience
AQ
03:11aFLSMIDTH : acquires IMP Automation Group
GL
03:10aBENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : announces solid HY results, delivers customer growth.
PU
03:10aSHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 8 February 2019
PU
03:10aSARTORIUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
03:10aINCITY IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:10aTectonic Gold Plc - Final Assay Analysis for Specimen Hill
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : investment bank won't shrink more - chairman
2UK and Switzerland to sign post-Brexit trade agreement
3NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Factbox - New systems pinpoint palm oil deforestation in real time, almost
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Acacia Mining swings to annual profit in 2018
5AMAZON.COM : IKEA accelerates services drive as competition stiffens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.