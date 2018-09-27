Log in
ComForCare : CEO Steve Greenbaum Appointed to Board of Directors for the Home Care Association of America

09/27/2018 | 11:29pm CEST

DETROIT, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Greenbaum, CEO of ComForCare, a premier provider of home care, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA).

Steve Greenbaum

"We are excited to have someone with Steve's experience in association leadership serve on the HCAOA Board of Directors," said Phil Bongiorno, Executive Director of the HCAOA. Steve previously served as the Chairman of the International Franchise Association's (IFA) Education Foundation in 2005, and also served as IFA Chairman of the Board in 2008.

HCAOA is the leading trade association for the home care industry. Founded in 2002, it represents over 3,000 companies that employ more than half a million workers across the United States. As a board member, Greenbaum will have a voice in the leadership, representation and education for the advancement of non-medical private-duty home care and help to provide a strong unified voice to speak to the issues of concern within the private-duty home care industry.

"It's an honor and privilege to be on the HCAOA board," said Greenbaum. "The number of Americans aged 65 and over are projected to double from 46 million in 2016 to over 98 million in 2060. As the need for home care increases, and on behalf of a rapidly-growing ComForCare organization across North America, I look forward to representing our collective experience on the front lines of this industry and joining my fellow HCAOA board members to allow all those who want to age safely in place at home to have that opportunity."

About ComForCare
ComForCare is a premier provider of home care services with nearly 200 independently owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best life possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of a multi-brand franchise parent company, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com.

 

ComForCare logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comforcare-ceo-steve-greenbaum-appointed-to-board-of-directors-for-the-home-care-association-of-america-300720675.html

SOURCE ComForCare


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
