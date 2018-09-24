ComPsych® Corp. Announces 2018 Health at WorkSM Award Winners: Comcast NBCUniversal, NBA, City of Mesa, Fresenius Medical Care North America, Montgomery County, Council on Foreign Relations and Nuru International

ComPsych announced today winners of its 14th-annual Health at Work
Awards, honoring organizations that support employees with exceptional
wellness and well-being programs. ComPsych
Corporation is the world’s largest provider of employee assistance
programs and is the pioneer and worldwide leader of fully integrated
EAP, behavioral health, wellness,
work-life, HR, FMLA and absence management services under its
GuidanceResources® brand.
This year’s winners include:
-
Fresenius Medical Care North America – Gold award for more than
10,000 employees
-
Montgomery County Government – Gold award for 2,501 – 10,000
employees
-
Council on Foreign Relations – Gold award for 101 – 2,500
employees
-
Nuru International – Gold award for less than 100 employees
-
Comcast NBCUniversal – Mental Health Heroes Award, recognizing
the best employer campaign aimed at improving employee mental health
and well-being
-
City of Mesa – Fitness Challenge Award, recognizing an employer
with the most innovative program for getting / staying in shape
-
National Basketball Association – Best Communications Award,
recognizing the most creative campaign to raise awareness of a
wellness program
“We applaud these organizations for their support of health and
wellness, and we are proud to recognize their achievements in improving
the well-being of employees,” said Dr. Richard A. Chaifetz, Founder,
Chairman and CEO of ComPsych.
The Health at Work Awards are sponsored by ComPsych Corporation’s
HealthyGuidance® wellness programs. Drawing upon ComPsych’s
more than 30 years of behavioral health expertise, HealthyGuidance uses
a high-touch approach that empowers employees to make healthy changes
through health risk assessments, biometric on-site testing, tobacco
cessation, lifestyle coaching and weight management programs as well as
technology, fitness apps and incentive administration.
Employers who wish to be included in the call for entries for the 2019
Health at Work Award may send an email to jhudson@compsych.com.
About ComPsych
ComPsych® Corporation is the world’s largest provider of
employee assistance programs (EAP) and is the pioneer and worldwide
leader of fully integrated EAP, behavioral health, wellness, work-life,
HR, FMLA and absence management services under its GuidanceResources®
brand. ComPsych provides services to more than 45,000 organizations
covering more than 100 million individuals throughout the U.S. and 160
countries. For more information, visit www.compsych.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005674/en/