ComPsych® Corp. Announces 2018 Health at WorkSM Award Winners: Comcast NBCUniversal, NBA, City of Mesa, Fresenius Medical Care North America, Montgomery County, Council on Foreign Relations and Nuru International

ComPsych announced today winners of its 14th-annual Health at Work Awards, honoring organizations that support employees with exceptional wellness and well-being programs. ComPsych Corporation is the world’s largest provider of employee assistance programs and is the pioneer and worldwide leader of fully integrated EAP, behavioral health, wellness, work-life, HR, FMLA and absence management services under its GuidanceResources® brand.

This year’s winners include:

Fresenius Medical Care North America – Gold award for more than 10,000 employees

– Gold award for more than 10,000 employees Montgomery County Government – Gold award for 2,501 – 10,000 employees

– Gold award for 2,501 – 10,000 employees Council on Foreign Relations – Gold award for 101 – 2,500 employees

– Gold award for 101 – 2,500 employees Nuru International – Gold award for less than 100 employees

– Gold award for less than 100 employees Comcast NBCUniversal – Mental Health Heroes Award, recognizing the best employer campaign aimed at improving employee mental health and well-being

– Mental Health Heroes Award, recognizing the best employer campaign aimed at improving employee mental health and well-being City of Mesa – Fitness Challenge Award, recognizing an employer with the most innovative program for getting / staying in shape

– Fitness Challenge Award, recognizing an employer with the most innovative program for getting / staying in shape National Basketball Association – Best Communications Award, recognizing the most creative campaign to raise awareness of a wellness program

“We applaud these organizations for their support of health and wellness, and we are proud to recognize their achievements in improving the well-being of employees,” said Dr. Richard A. Chaifetz, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ComPsych.

The Health at Work Awards are sponsored by ComPsych Corporation’s HealthyGuidance® wellness programs. Drawing upon ComPsych’s more than 30 years of behavioral health expertise, HealthyGuidance uses a high-touch approach that empowers employees to make healthy changes through health risk assessments, biometric on-site testing, tobacco cessation, lifestyle coaching and weight management programs as well as technology, fitness apps and incentive administration.

Employers who wish to be included in the call for entries for the 2019 Health at Work Award may send an email to jhudson@compsych.com.

About ComPsych

ComPsych® Corporation is the world’s largest provider of employee assistance programs (EAP) and is the pioneer and worldwide leader of fully integrated EAP, behavioral health, wellness, work-life, HR, FMLA and absence management services under its GuidanceResources® brand. ComPsych provides services to more than 45,000 organizations covering more than 100 million individuals throughout the U.S. and 160 countries. For more information, visit www.compsych.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005674/en/