Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Combating Challenges Facing the Industrial Gas Manufacturing Sector with Predictive Analytics | A Quantzig Success Story

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest predictive analytics engagement for an industrial gas manufacturing company based out of North America. As the total production volume and sales declined drastically over a period of five years, advanced predictive analytics was perceived as the only way for the client to analyze factors and improve their production curve.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005360/en/

predictive analytics solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

predictive analytics solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

Industrial gas manufacturing companies gather huge volumes of unstructured data through their advanced process control (APC) and manufacturing optimization systems that can help examine and predict equipment performance in real-time. Today industrial gas manufacturing companies can no longer rely on simulation models to acquire and analyze data, as such models generally assume the steady-state of operations and do not consider real-time conditions that impact machine performance. As a result, industrial gas manufacturing companies are on the lookout for advanced predictive models and analytics solutions that can help them visualize the value and devise systems for improved outcomes. Predictive analytics can help the oil and gas industry predict downtime by analyzing factors impacting exploration, drilling, and refining processes.

Request a free proposal to figure out how predictive analytics can help you to examine and predict equipment performance in real-time..

The Business Problem

The client’s business processes mainly revolved around industrial gas manufacturing, refining, and distribution, which resulted in the generation of complex machine & sensor data. With both real-time and historic data volumes increasing with every passing day, the industrial gas manufacturing client sought smarter ways to use predictive analytics models to drive greater results. To do so, the industrial gas manufacturing company wanted to develop a robust predictive analytics program and build the foundation for an analytically astute organization that focuses on the use of predictive data analytics models to improve decisions and enhance outcomes.

“Downstream oil and gas companies should leverage predictive analytics models to gain deeper insights into transport, supply chain, and distribution processes,” says a predictive analytics expert from Quantzig.

Contact our experts to know more about our predictive analytics capabilities.

Our Approach

Our predictive analytics solutions empowered the industrial gas manufacturing client to analyze both past and real-time data being generated by planning, drilling, production, refining, and distribution processes to better analyze factors curtail productivity. By leveraging predictive analytics, the client was also able to interpret, visualize, cross-filter, and interact with the complex data sets to drive efficiency across processes.

Quantzig's predictive analytics solutions helped the client to:

● Increased industrial gas manufacturing and recovery rates by 23%

● Fewer incidents were reported of all types, including product spillage and emissions

● Enhanced operation excellence by adhering to industry standards

● Better risk management through accelerated decision-making

Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on predictive analytics.

Recent Success Stories:

5 Proven Strategies to Improve Sales Force Productivity

Why Covid-19 Is a Shot in the Arm for Digital Ecommerce Companies | Quantzig

Analyzing the Impact of COVID-19 on the Health and Wellness Sector

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01:56pDENBURY RESOURCES : First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation
PU
01:56pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : ISB Global Services Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready-for-Guidewire Integration
BU
01:56pOrder Management Analytics Helped an Industrial Cleaning Goods Provider to Enhance Customer Satisfaction | Quantzig's New Success Story
BU
01:56pPerformance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
GL
01:55pRHEINMETALL AG : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
01:55pBECHTLE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:55pVale Resumed Operations at Teluk Rubiah Terminal After Securing Safety Resources
DJ
01:54pTELE2 : ranked number one on gender equality among Swedish OMX30 companies - Tele2
AQ
01:53pAIR LIQUIDE(L) : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
2LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $31 as restrictions ease
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
5CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group