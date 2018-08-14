Comcast NBCUniversal and City Year Announce Renewed Partnership Agreement

Boston, MA, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Year and Comcast NBCUniversal announced a three-year partnership renewal agreement, which brings Comcast NBCUniversal’s overall support of City Year to nearly $115 million cash and in-kind. It also continues Comcast NBCUniversal’s recognition as a City Year National Strategic Partner, the highest sponsorship level afforded to a City Year corporate sponsor. Through this expanded partnership, Comcast NBCUniversal will support City Year’s national strategy to bring more computer science and coding experiences to students served by City Year along with their support of City Year’s leadership development and training efforts. Additionally, Comcast NBCUniversal will sponsor 23 teams of City Year AmeriCorps members in 17 cities across the country in partnership with Red Nose Day.



"Through Comcast NBCUniversal’s remarkable leadership and increased support, thousands of students will build the academic, social-emotional and digital literacy skills they need to succeed in school and in the 21st century workforce,” said Michael Brown, CEO and co-founder of City Year. “We're so deeply grateful to Comcast NBCUniversal for this exciting expansion of our partnership and for their many years of transformational support.”



“This expanded partnership with City Year demonstrates Comcast NBCUniversal’s deep dedication to strengthening communities and cultivating the next generation of leaders – both the AmeriCorps members that serve and the thousands of students they support each year,” said David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation, and co-chair of City Year’s national Board of Trustees. “Our partnership represents transformational change across the country to help students succeed, but the real impact is on the ground, transforming lives person by person.”



In the 2018-2019 school year, Comcast NBCUniversal and Red Nose Day, an organization whose mission is to end child poverty, will sponsor 23 school-based teams of City Year AmeriCorps members in 17 U.S. cities, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Jacksonville, Little Rock, Los Angeles, Manchester, Miami, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Antonio, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Comcast NBCUniversal also will help fund the creation and dissemination of national resources and trainings to expand digital access, computer science and coding experiences for students across 11 of these cities as well as host Career Day events to help AmeriCorps members develop their careers after their service.



In addition, Comcast NBCUniversal will continue its support of City Year alumni through the annual Comcast NBCUniversal Leadership Awards, which recognize City Year alumni for their continued efforts to change the world after their year of service with City Year. This year, Comcast NBCUniversal presented five alumni with the honor. The winners include:



Beth Bryant, City Year Boston ’04, Vice President of Strategy at City Year, for dedicating 15 years to advance the national service movement and leading innovative strategies to accelerate City Year’s Long-Term Impact strategy.



Maggie Chang, City Year New York ’07, Co-Founder, Art Director and Producer at Rising Earth: Human Impact Education and Co-Founder and Program Director at Orange Giraffe Project, for her entrepreneurial drive and leading social impact through the visual arts and storytelling.



Michael Mandel, City Year Chicago ’97, Immigration Lawyer at Kauff McGuire & Margolis, LLP, and Co-Chair of the Advocacy/Media Committee, American Immigration Lawyers Association’s New York chapter, for his relentless support and advocacy of immigrants in their fight of justice and human rights.



Jay Patel, City Year New York ’10, Co-Founder and Vice President at Village Energy, for his intense passion and commitment to increase community access to affordable and reliable clean energy and promote equitable workforce development initiatives for young people.



Melissa Urbain, City Year San José/ Silicon Valley ’06, Language Arts Teacher and Instructional Coach, San Jose Unified School District, and Representative, California Teachers Association State Council, for her tireless dedication to improving public education and advocacy for students, families, and fellow teachers.



The Comcast NBCUniversal Leadership Award winners each receive a $1,000 Leadership Grant to further support their work. Since 2005, Comcast NBCUniversal has recognized 72 City Year alumni with this award, including leaders in city government, corporate social responsibility, principals and educators, and community development and nonprofit leaders. This year’s honorees add their tremendous talents to this impressive list.



A long-term, dedicated partner since 2001, Comcast NBCUniversal’s nearly $115 million in cash and in-kind support to City Year includes donated national airtime for City Year’s public service announcements to inspire more young leaders to serve their community and help students succeed.



Comcast NBCUniversal honors City Year alumni through the annual Comcast NBCUniversal Leadership Awards, which recognizes five alumni for their continued efforts to change the world after their year of service with City Year. City Year and Comcast NBCUniversal recently announced a three-year partnership renewal agreement.













###

About City Year

City Year helps students and schools succeed. Fueled by national service, City Year partners with public schools in 29 urban, high-need communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide research-based student, classroom and school-wide supports to help students stay in school and on track to graduate from high school, ready for college and career success. A 2015 study shows that schools that partner with City Year were up to two-to-three times more likely to improve on math and English assessments. A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by the Corporation for National and Community Service, local school districts, and private philanthropy from corporations, foundations and individuals. Learn more at www.cityyear.org, City Year’s Facebook page, on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Attachments

Tina Chong City Year 857.305.1602 tchong@cityyear.org