Comcast Spotlight : Brings Greater Accountability to Local TV Advertising With Launch of New Attribution Solution

08/07/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

Instant IMPACT, powered by TVSquared, is a scalable, automated tool that allows local advertisers to track a television campaign’s impact on digital activity, including website visits.

Solution measures performance of current TV campaign and provides insights to optimize for better results in the future.

Comcast Spotlight today announced the launch of an attribution solution that will bring greater accountability to local TV advertising, allowing Comcast Spotlight clients to help drive online purchases.

The product, Instant IMPACT – launched in partnership with TVSquared, an industry leader in TV attribution – allows local cable TV advertisers to measure lower-funnel activity.

“As we move toward a more data-driven, audience-based approach to TV buying, connecting the purchase funnel has become an increasingly important priority for advertisers. At the local level, however, measuring lower funnel activity has always been a challenge due to much lower sample sizes compared to national campaigns. Instant IMPACT allows us to move past this hurdle and helps bridge the gap between TV exposure and business outcomes,” said Andrea Zapata, Vice President, Research and Insights, Comcast Spotlight.

“What makes this such a compelling accomplishment is that we are able to offer our clients an attribution tool that works at the local level and it is also automated – therefore scalable across the thousands of local advertisers who place campaigns with Comcast Spotlight,” Zapata added.

How it works:

  • With Instant IMPACT, Comcast Spotlight places a pixel on a client’s website in order to track its web traffic. A baseline of the client’s website traffic is established before a TV ad campaign begins. Then, at its start, Instant IMPACT monitors visits to the site within 30 minutes of the client’s TV commercials airing on linear TV over the length of the campaign. After the campaign, Comcast Spotlight can correlate the timing of incremental visitors to the client’s website to TV activity. Moreover, advertisers can access a custom dashboard that allows them to filter the data by zones, creative, weekday or daypart, to determine performance trends.
  • Comcast Spotlight uses TVSquared’s always-on ADvantage analytics platform to measure and track the campaigns, then analyzes this data to optimize schedules for their clients.

“For advertisers used to the real-time performance analytics that come with digital, what Comcast Spotlight is doing for local cable attribution is game-changing,” said TVSquared Chief Revenue Officer and EVP Jo Kinsella. “Combining TVSquared’s world-class TV attribution technology with Comcast’s national footprint, local advertisers have all the tools they need to make TV a ROI-positive, performance-marketing channel.”

The launch of Instant IMPACT is part of Comcast Spotlight’s efforts to bring more data to TV advertising through its products and services as the viewing landscape continues to evolve. Since pilot and product testing, over 150 clients have used Instant IMPACT to inform and track their campaign’s influence on web traffic, showing them that TV advertising can drive online sales.

“As TV continues to transform, we must show clients how to use data to reach their customers at scale in a fragmented landscape. But we can’t stop there,” said Hank Oster, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Comcast Spotlight. “We need to show them that their TV advertising is growing their business by tying awareness – which TV is so great at – to bottom of the funnel metrics. Instant IMPACT is a tremendous tool that does just that. We’re so excited to roll it out to our local markets.”

More information about Instant IMPACT can be found here.

About Comcast Spotlight

Comcast Spotlight, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps put the power of cable to use for local, regional and national advertisers. It is focused on providing multi-screen marketing solutions to reach audiences most effectively and efficiently. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Comcast Spotlight has a presence in 67 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.comcastspotlight.com.

About TVSquared

TVSquared’s ADvantage platform generates real-time performance insights to measure and optimize TV campaigns and tie performance back to business outcomes – whether it’s linear, OTT, VOD or more. TVSquared works with thousands of advertisers in more than 70 countries. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.


© Business Wire 2019
