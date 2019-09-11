Log in
Comcast Spotlight : Launches TV Ad Planner, a Self-Service TV Ad Buying Platform

09/11/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

Easy-to-use interface allows advertisers to purchase TV in a similar manner to buying digital media

Affordable, one-stop solutions open up TV advertising to a new set of local advertisers and small businesses

Comcast Spotlight, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, today announced the launch of Comcast Spotlight TV Ad PlannerSM, a self-service buying option. This alternative to traditional TV ad buying allows small business owners and local advertisers the independence to plan, design and manage advertising campaigns with a few clicks of a mouse at an affordable price.

“TV Ad Planner provides a seamless, independent experience, allowing all customers, regardless of size, to use one of the most influential and powerful mediums to grow their businesses,” said Hank Oster, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Comcast Spotlight. “We are excited to offer this service to customers, providing them with more choice, value and flexibility in their TV buying experience.”

By creating a self-service portal, small businesses whose barrier to entry into TV advertising was affordability can now spend as little as $250 a month to grow their business. In addition to being able to buy their own TV campaign, they can also create a TV spot for as little as $295 in less than 72 hours within the portal, making TV Ad Planner a one-stop shop for small business advertising.

“I found the simplicity of TV Ad Planner and the ability to air my commercial affordably to be a smart add to my marketing plans,” said Laurie Johnson, site director at Northern California Research and a TV Ad Planner customer. “The daily reporting gave me clear insight into how my investment performed throughout the campaign.”

“From education to execution, the online portal guides clients through the full process of planning, buying and airing their TV campaigns. This experience enables businesses to use data informed TV schedules to reach their target customers and achieve the results that only TV can deliver,” said Maria Weaver, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Comcast Advertising.

TV Ad Planner is live in 57 Comcast markets, with the final six markets launching later this year. Weaver also noted that this is the first step in Comcast Spotlight’s plans to offer more comprehensive, self-service media buying capabilities to its advertisers. The next stages will focus on self-service creative production and access to digital video inventory.

The Comcast Spotlight sales team will continue to serve media agencies and other clients with more complex advertising needs.

To learn more about Comcast Spotlight TV Ad Planner, visit www.TVAdPlanner.com.

About Comcast Spotlight

Comcast Spotlight, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps put the power of cable to use for local, regional and national advertisers. It is focused on providing multi-screen marketing solutions to reach audiences most effectively and efficiently. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Comcast Spotlight has a presence in 67 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.comcastspotlight.com.


© Business Wire 2019
