Comedians Plastic Cup Boyz to Perform at SugarHouse Casino

02/05/2019 | 01:13pm EST

East Coast comedy group brings stand-up act to The Event Center in April

Plastic Cup Boyz, best known as Kevin Hart’s opening act, brings its stand-up comedy to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 8, and cost from $39 to $59.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005825/en/

Plastic Cup Boyz will perform in The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, April 27, at 8 p ...

Plastic Cup Boyz will perform in The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

Plastic Cup Boyz consists of Philadelphia native, Will “Spank” Horton and New Jersey native Na'im Lynn, who have performed all over the world and are successful comedians, actors and writers. Having appeared in several popular feature films and television shows, Horton and Lynn also released the self-titled stand-up special, “Plastic Cup Boyz,” while having a nonstop tour schedule since 2012.

“Plastic Cup Boyz offers a one-of-a-kind improvisational humor,” said Cheryl Duhon, general manager of SugarHouse Casino. “They take observational and conversational comedy to a new level, which will make for a fun night in The Event Center.”

With over a decade of experience on the stand-up scene, Horton and Lynn gained recognition as some of the best comedians in the industry. The duo has starred in numerous televisions specials, including multiple appearances on Comedy Central that have highlighted their outstanding comedic abilities. Individually, Horton appeared in “Ride Along,” the movie that featured Hart and Ice Cube, while Lynn was in the Showtime series “Shameless” with Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino features 1,755 slots, 105 table games, 62 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers eight distinctive restaurants and bars—among them are Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Fishtown Hops and Geno’s Steaks—riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking and promotions and giveaways daily. SugarHouse, which opened in 2010, employs approximately 1,500 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Philadelphia. SugarHouse Casino is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.


© Business Wire 2019
