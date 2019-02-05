Comedians Plastic Cup Boyz to Perform at SugarHouse Casino

Plastic Cup Boyz, best known as Kevin Hart’s opening act, brings its
stand-up comedy to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday,
April 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 8, and
cost from $39 to $59.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005825/en/
Plastic Cup Boyz will perform in The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)
Plastic Cup Boyz consists of Philadelphia native, Will “Spank” Horton
and New Jersey native Na'im Lynn, who have performed all over the world
and are successful comedians, actors and writers. Having appeared in
several popular feature films and television shows, Horton and Lynn also
released the self-titled stand-up special, “Plastic Cup Boyz,” while
having a nonstop tour schedule since 2012.
“Plastic Cup Boyz offers a one-of-a-kind improvisational humor,” said
Cheryl Duhon, general manager of SugarHouse Casino. “They take
observational and conversational comedy to a new level, which will make
for a fun night in The Event Center.”
With over a decade of experience on the stand-up scene, Horton and Lynn
gained recognition as some of the best comedians in the industry. The
duo has starred in numerous televisions specials, including multiple
appearances on Comedy Central that have highlighted their outstanding
comedic abilities. Individually, Horton appeared in “Ride Along,” the
movie that featured Hart and Ice Cube, while Lynn was in the Showtime
series “Shameless” with Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy.
In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at
SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including
weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The
space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the
Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always
free.
ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO
Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino
features 1,755 slots, 105 table games, 62 hybrid gaming seats, a
28-table poker room and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports
betting. The casino offers eight distinctive restaurants and bars—among
them are Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Fishtown Hops and Geno’s
Steaks—riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free
parking and promotions and giveaways daily. SugarHouse, which opened in
2010, employs approximately 1,500 Team Members and has been voted a
great place to work in Philadelphia. SugarHouse Casino is owned and
operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information,
visit SugarHouseCasino.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005825/en/