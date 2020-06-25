Comedy and Caring in Times of COVID-19: Baird & Warner Libertyville Provides Over $8,100 for PADS Lake County

The Libertyville office of Baird & Warner, Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company, raised $8,100 for PADS Lake County hosting a virtual “Improv-A-Thon” fundraiser on Facebook LIVE. This total surpassed their initial goal of $5,000.

In lieu of their annual “Bowl-A-Thon” fundraiser, the Libertyville office hosted the Facebook LIVE comedy event, featuring Baird & Warner agents as the improv performers. “Hosting a virtual event allowed us to connect with the community and continue to give back to the organization we’ve supported for many years,” says designated managing broker Steve Lawrence.

Since 1999, the Libertyville office has hosted various fundraisers to support PADS Lake County in its mission to provide a comprehensive approach to reducing homelessness. Their holistic services seek to create sturdy foundations in stable homes and build brighter futures for those at risk or homeless.

With the support of the Baird & Warner’s charitable arm, the Good Will network since 2002, the Libertyville Office has been able to donate well over $125,000 to PADS Lake County. The Good Will Network supports many housing-related charities throughout Chicagoland with contributions of nearly $2.5 million to date.

You can enjoy a recording of the event on the Baird & Warner Libertyville YouTube page and continue to donate to the fundraiser online, or donate directly on the PADS Lake County website.

About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with making real estate easier through experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. In 2019, Baird & Warner was named a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace for the eighth year in a row. With nearly 2,400 broker associates in 28 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005815/en/