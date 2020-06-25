Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Comedy and Caring in Times of COVID-19: Baird & Warner Libertyville Provides Over $8,100 for PADS Lake County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

The Libertyville office of Baird & Warner, Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company, raised $8,100 for PADS Lake County hosting a virtual “Improv-A-Thon” fundraiser on Facebook LIVE. This total surpassed their initial goal of $5,000.

In lieu of their annual “Bowl-A-Thon” fundraiser, the Libertyville office hosted the Facebook LIVE comedy event, featuring Baird & Warner agents as the improv performers. “Hosting a virtual event allowed us to connect with the community and continue to give back to the organization we’ve supported for many years,” says designated managing broker Steve Lawrence.

Since 1999, the Libertyville office has hosted various fundraisers to support PADS Lake County in its mission to provide a comprehensive approach to reducing homelessness. Their holistic services seek to create sturdy foundations in stable homes and build brighter futures for those at risk or homeless.

With the support of the Baird & Warner’s charitable arm, the Good Will network since 2002, the Libertyville Office has been able to donate well over $125,000 to PADS Lake County. The Good Will Network supports many housing-related charities throughout Chicagoland with contributions of nearly $2.5 million to date.

You can enjoy a recording of the event on the Baird & Warner Libertyville YouTube page and continue to donate to the fundraiser online, or donate directly on the PADS Lake County website.

About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with making real estate easier through experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. In 2019, Baird & Warner was named a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace for the eighth year in a row. With nearly 2,400 broker associates in 28 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:57pPOSABIT : Enters Alaska Market, Expects Rapid Expansion in 2020
BU
02:56pJesta I.S. Leverages AI to Enhance Its Vision CRM Solution and Give Omnichannel Retailers Deeper Visual Insights for Customer Engagement Success
BU
02:55p'THE MONEY'S GONE' : Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
RE
02:54p'THE MONEY'S GONE' : Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
RE
02:52pAM BEST : Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Universal Life Insurance Company Following Arbitration Award
BU
02:51pCollege of DuPage Nursing Alumna Awarded Schweitzer Fellowship to Educate Chicago's Polish Community on Preventative Care in Reproductive Health
GL
02:50pSTERLING CONSOLIDATED CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:50pTECHTARGET'S KELLEY DAMORE AND DARA SUCH NAMED TO FOLIO : 's 2020 “Top Women in Media” List
BU
02:49pGovernment meeting
PU
02:49pStatement from Wolf Administration on Grand Jury Report on Unconventional Gas Operations in Pennsylvania
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group