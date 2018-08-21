Comerica Bank Provides Financing to Support ERI’s Continued Growth

ERI,
the largest fully integrated electronics and IT asset disposition (ITAD)
provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the
United States, has announced that it has engaged in the largest credit
facility in the company’s 16-year history, to be provided by Comerica
Bank.
“After year upon year of steady growth, the demand for our unique
capabilities and innovative technology and services has pushed us into
an accelerated growth mode once again,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s
Co-Founder and Executive Chair.
The privately held company is not disclosing the specific details of the
financing but has announced that it is working with Comerica.
“It’s good to be working with our friends at Comerica – a
forward-looking, sustainable financial services organization to begin
with,” added Shegerian. “Plus, they happen to also be the world’s
leading bank in the environmental services sector, so it makes sense
that we’d turn to them for our financing needs.”
“Through innovation, ERI has already transformed how businesses in the
United States recycle electronic waste,” said Joseph Ursuy, Senior Vice
President & Manager of the Environmental Services Department at Comerica
Bank. “We are excited to partner with them as they continue to innovate
and lead their industry to meet the pressing ITAD and data destruction
needs of businesses all over the world.”
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic
device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to
process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its
eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States.
ERI’s mission is to safeguard organizations, people and the environment.
For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call
1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
