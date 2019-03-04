Log in
Comet Group: Invitation Presentation of the Annual Report 2018

03/04/2019 | 11:35am EST

Invitation

Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Annual Report 2018

You are cordially invited to participate at the presentation of the Annual Report 2018 of Comet Holding AG.

Time

Thursday, March 14, 2019

10 a.m. with a reception to follow

Place

Restaurant Au Premier

(central railway station Zurich)

Bahnhofplatz 15

"Saloon Alcina"

8001 Zürich

Please note that the presentation will be in German with handouts in English.

We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance using the following link until March 12, 2019.

In case you cannot attend, you are cordially invited to the Comet Group conference call. Dr. René Lenggenhager, CEO, and Markus Portmann, CFO, will provide information about the Group's Full Year Report during a telephone conference call and answer questions. The dial-in conference call will be held in English and can also be attended via webcast.

Time

Thursday, March 14, 2019

4.15 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Conference
Call

Please dial in
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 (0)207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA)

Webcast

Yours sincerely,


Dr. René Lenggenhager

CEO

Markus Portmann

CFO




