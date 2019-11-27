Comet Resources : Hodgson Mill

Summary

Recall Reason Description Potential E. Coli Contamination Brand Name(s) Hodgson Mill Product Description Unbleached Flour

Hodgson Mill of Effingham, IL, announced today a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.)

We are taking this voluntary precautionary step because of the potential presence of pathogenic E. coli which was discovered through sampling raw uncooked flour. Hodgson Mill has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product.

The only product affected by this voluntary recall is:

Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) UPC 0-71518-05009-2

Best By Date 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517

Use By and Lot Code information can be found on the bottom back panel of the 5 lb. Bag. Used By date and Lot Code, along with their location on the bag, must all match in order to represent flour affected by this recall.

Consumer safety is our top priority. Hodgson Mill package states 'do not eat raw flour, dough or batter'. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns consumers to not consume raw flour or uncooked raw dough.

E. coli is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour. For more information, refer to the following: https://www.cdc.gov/features/no-raw-dough/index.html. Symptoms of pathogenic E. coli illness include acute, often bloody diarrheal illness and abdominal cramps. Most people recover within a week. However, children, the elderly, and immunosuppressed individuals may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe illness which may cause the kidneys to fail.

Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter.

This lot of flour was milled at an ADM Milling Facility in St Louis, MO and repacked at Hodgson Mill, Inc. facility in Effingham, IL and was distributed by Hodgson Mill through retailers and distribution nationwide and sold through our website www.hodgsonmill.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

Consumers who have purchased 5 lb packages of Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour with specific lot codes are urged to stop using the product immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company customer service M-F 9am to 3pm at 1-888-417-9343x 1.

Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

Bakers have trusted Hodgson Mill flour products in their kitchens for many years and because of that trust we have issued this voluntary recall. We remain committed to providing our consumers safe and superior products.