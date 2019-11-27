Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Comet Resources : Hodgson Mill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:28pm EST

Summary

Company Announcement Date:November 27, 2019FDA Publish Date:November 27, 2019Product Type:Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Potential E. Coli Contamination

Company Name:Hodgson Mill, Inc.Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Hodgson Mill

Product Description:

Product Description

Unbleached Flour

Company Announcement

Hodgson Mill of Effingham, IL, announced today a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.)

We are taking this voluntary precautionary step because of the potential presence of pathogenic E. coli which was discovered through sampling raw uncooked flour. Hodgson Mill has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product.

The only product affected by this voluntary recall is:

Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) UPC 0-71518-05009-2
Best By Date 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517

Use By and Lot Code information can be found on the bottom back panel of the 5 lb. Bag. Used By date and Lot Code, along with their location on the bag, must all match in order to represent flour affected by this recall.

Consumer safety is our top priority. Hodgson Mill package states 'do not eat raw flour, dough or batter'. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns consumers to not consume raw flour or uncooked raw dough.

E. coli is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour. For more information, refer to the following: https://www.cdc.gov/features/no-raw-dough/index.html. Symptoms of pathogenic E. coli illness include acute, often bloody diarrheal illness and abdominal cramps. Most people recover within a week. However, children, the elderly, and immunosuppressed individuals may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe illness which may cause the kidneys to fail.

Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter.

This lot of flour was milled at an ADM Milling Facility in St Louis, MO and repacked at Hodgson Mill, Inc. facility in Effingham, IL and was distributed by Hodgson Mill through retailers and distribution nationwide and sold through our website www.hodgsonmill.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

Consumers who have purchased 5 lb packages of Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour with specific lot codes are urged to stop using the product immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company customer service M-F 9am to 3pm at 1-888-417-9343x 1.

Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

Bakers have trusted Hodgson Mill flour products in their kitchens for many years and because of that trust we have issued this voluntary recall. We remain committed to providing our consumers safe and superior products.

Company Contact Information

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 22:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:13pTETRA TECH : December 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
06:13pGENERAL MOLY : Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer for Outstanding Notes Due in 2019 and Related Subscription Offer
PU
06:13pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAT - interest payment details
PU
06:11pALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
BU
06:10pFAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Avante Logixx Announces Closing of First Tranche of Convertible Debentures Offering with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
AQ
06:08pWYNN RESORTS : Settles Consolidated Derivative Lawsuit
PU
06:03pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
06:03pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Presentation Slides - Citi Access Day
PU
06:01pNGEX MINERALS : Reports Q3 2019 Results
AQ
06:01pREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : FAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Avante Logixx Announces Closing of First Tranche of C..
2Dato' Seri Ivan Teh Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards 2019
3NGEX MINERALS LTD. : NGEX MINERALS : Reports Q3 2019 Results
4ALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS: List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
5Global Asphalt Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of New Bitumen Refinery Plants to Boost Market Growth | Technav..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group