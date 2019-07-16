Log in
Comfrey Farm Ready to Disrupt the Pork Case with Succulent Flavor: All-Natural Certified DUROC® Pork and No Antibiotics Ever

07/16/2019 | 11:18pm EDT

WINDOM, Minn., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Comfrey Farm was founded to deliver the highest-quality, all-natural pork and, today, the company announces the nationwide launch of its two programs: Certified DUROC pork, and No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) Certified DUROC. 

 “Our trusted family farmers share our passion and commitment to investing the necessary time, care and money into pedigreed animals and healthy raising practices in order to produce the antidote to the pale, dry pork found in most grocery stores today,” said Ernie Davis, CEO. “Our ruby-pink meat is a visible sign that shoppers will be purchasing pork that is consistently more tender, juicier and flavorful.”

Comfrey Farm pigs are sired by registered, purebed Durocs specially bred, not for production efficiency or leanness, but for exceptional meat quality characteristics. Animals are fed a 100 percent vegetarian, vitamin- and mineral-packed diet consisting of locally-grown grains with no artificial ingredients or growth promotants, including no Paylean. 

“We’re proud to offer a USDA all-natural, Certified DUROC program,” said Davis. “Today’s consumers want to know where their pork is coming from, and more and more U.S. high-end grocers and restaurants are telling us that their preference is to carry ‘no antibiotic ever’ meat.” 

Comfrey Farm’s Windom facility boasts a best-in-class barn, along with a plant that combines precision temperature control, advanced robotics, and the hand-trimming expertise of skilled butchers to lock in flavor and freshness and enhance the meat’s appearance. Together, the pedigreed genetics, consistent farm and feed regimen, and plant protocols work together to deliver a consistently extraordinary eating experience. The result is pork with extensive marbling, ruby-pink color, and optimal pH levels.

Product and Marketing Availability

Comfrey Farm Certified DUROC and NAE Certified DUROC pork are packaged in stay-fresh, leak-proof Cryovac bags with innovative, attention-getting graphics and meaningful story-telling, including the call-out of grams of protein front-of-pack since information on protein is highly sought out by shoppers. Compelling point-of-sale materials help drive demand in-store for the following available cuts: Pork Loin Center Cut (Boneless and Bone In), Pork Loin Half Center Boneless, Pork Loin Bone In (Frenched and Unfrenched), Tenderloin, Sirloin, Shoulder Butt (Boneless and Bone In), Back Ribs, St. Louis Style Sparerib, Pork Shoulder Picnic (Bone In), and Pork Belly (Half and Full Sheet). Uncured, naturally smoked Applewood Duroc Bacon and Bourbon Brown Sugar Duroc bacon are also available for retail and foodservice.

Comfrey Farm Certified DUROC is available at these fine establishments: http://www.comfreyfarmpork.com/where-to-buy

 About Comfrey Farm

Comfrey Farm is bringing back juicy, tender, flavorful pork through its Certified DUROC, and No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) Certified DUROC pork programs. Owner, American businessman Glen Taylor, was raised on his family farm in Comfrey, MN, 15 miles from the Prime Pork processing plant. Comfrey Farm partners with four high-integrity, family farmers (within 150 miles of the plant) who pledge to raise amazing heritage Duroc pigs with the utmost dedication and care. Comfrey Farm pigs are sired by registered purebred Durocs specially bred for their exceptional meat quality characteristics such as marbling, ruby-pink color, and optimal pH levels. The animals are fed a 100% vegetarian, vitamin-packed grain diet with no artificial ingredients or growth promotants, including no Paylean.

*DUROC® is a registered certification mark of the National Swine Registry

 

###

Attachments 

Riya Keyes
Comfrey Farm Prime Pork
5072462092
riya.keyes@comfreyfarm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
