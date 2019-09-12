Coming Soon to San Diego: ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture

New format. New features. Same focus on landscape architecture.

With a new daily schedule, new education opportunities, and a general session open to the public, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is excited to bring the new-and-improved Conference on Landscape Architecture to San Diego, California.

"Although in 2019 there’s a new name and a new schedule, one thing that won’t change is the fact that this event – as always – is the most important and rewarding gathering of landscape architects and allied professionals anywhere," said Shawn T. Kelly, FASLA, President of ASLA.

Just about two months from now, thousands of landscape architects, allied professionals, students, and industry leaders will converge on the San Diego Convention Center. This year's annual conference includes:

Opening Session with keynote speaker Gina McCarthy , Former EPA Administrator and Director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Harvard C-CHANGE).

"Jumpstarting the Conversation" in-depth discussion with General Closing Session presenters.

in-depth discussion with General Closing Session presenters. General Closing Session that is free and open to the public.

To explore the full conference schedule and register to attend, visit www.aslaconference.com.

For more information about the sessions, interview availability, or to request complimentary press passes to the event, visit https://www.aslaconference.com/media/ or contact Jacquelyn Bianchini, ASLA Manager of Media Relations, at (202) 216.2371 or jbianchini@asla.org.

About ASLA

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States. The Society’s mission is to advance landscape architecture through advocacy, communication, education and fellowship. Sustainability has been part of ASLA’s mission since its founding and is an overarching value that informs all of the Society’s programs and operations. ASLA has been a leader in demonstrating the benefits of green infrastructure and resilient development practices through the creation of its own green roof, co-development of the SITES® Rating System, and the creation of publicly accessible sustainable design resources.

