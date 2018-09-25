CommCreative : Announces Bob Pirrmann as New Factory Mark Gallery Featured Artist

Advertising Executive to Showcase Street Photography at Pedestrian Exhibit

CommCreative, a leading unified marketing agency, today announced the opening of Pedestrian, a candid exhibition by photographer and art director Bob Pirrmann at the Factory Mark Gallery. Inspired by the work of Bill Cunningham, Joel Meyerowitz, and other classic and contemporary street photographers, Pirrmann blends his appreciation for authenticity with an unlikely background in advertising and art direction.

The majority of Pirrmann’s shots are captured during his commute to and from work in New York City. Preferring candid, honest depictions, he takes most of his photographs subtly, so the subject is unaware of—and uninfluenced by—his presence. The images being showcased reflect the years of work Pirrmann has done in advertising and as an art director. Many of the 47 photographs on display show his subjects juxtaposed with street advertisements as they walk past, while others show his subjects in spaces with heavy contrast between darkness and light.

“Bob is not only an extremely gifted photographer and artist, but he is also a veteran advertising executive in the marketing industry,” said Ashley DePaolo, president at CommCreative. “This exhibit connects with what we do here at the agency, and I know it will strike a chord with all of our team members, clients, and visitors. We are so excited to share Bob’s work with the community.”

Pirrmann received his BS in Business Administration and BA in Fine Arts from St. Michael’s College in Vermont, and later studied Art Direction at the Portfolio Center in Atlanta. His marketing and art careers have taken him to Boston, Dallas, and New York City, where he discovered his passion and talent for capturing human movements through the lens of a camera. Pirrmann’s background in advertising has helped shape his photography as many of his photos have a strong sense of composition, lines, and negative space, all influenced by his years as an art director.

“Having worked in the marketing industry in Boston for fourteen years, I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces at my upcoming show,” said Pirrmann. “The fact that the gallery is located in an advertising agency and is giving emerging artists a platform to show their ideas makes this show even more unique and special for me. This also happens to be the first time I’ll get to see people interacting with my work first-hand, and I’m excited to watch attendees experience the same magic that attracted me to the moments captured in the image in the first place.”

About CommCreative

CommCreative is a Boston-area digital-first marketing agency serving a robust group of technology, healthcare, manufacturing and consumer clients. We’re an energetic, passionate team of boundary-pushing, imaginative thinkers creating unified marketing experiences that resonate with customers and deliver results for our clients. Our methodology is founded on in-depth research, strategy and creative execution across all channels and disciplines. For more information, please visit www.commcreative.com.

About Factory Mark Gallery

Factory Mark Gallery, located at the CommCreative headquarters in Framingham, Mass. is a not-for-profit, private art gallery devoted to displaying the works of emerging and re-emerging local artists. All sales made in the gallery go directly to the artist to help support their work and ambitions. For more information, please visit www.FactoryMarkGallery.com or call 508-861-2522.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005124/en/