CommCreative : Named to Chief Marketer 200 for Second Consecutive Year

01/10/2019 | 08:11am EST

Agency recognized for its award-winning brand engagement campaigns

CommCreative is pleased to announce that, for the second year in a row, the leading integrated marketing agency was included in the Chief Marketer 200 (CM200), the world’s first and only editorial list of the top engagement and activation agencies across 11 partner specialties. The agency was recognized as a leader in the B2B Brand Engagement category for its work with clients including Flooring America, Johnson Controls and RSA Conference.

“As an agency we are focused on creating and delivering strategic, multi-faceted campaigns that speak to the heart of business challenges, engage customers, and move the needle,” said Ashley DePaolo, President of CommCreative. “Earning a spot on the CM200 for the second consecutive year is meaningful because it validates our approach of collaborating with our clients to develop proven, targeted marketing strategies that produce measurable results.”

The CM200 is an exclusive list that recognizes the top agencies serving the U.S. and shines a spotlight on the fastest-growing channels of marketing, including Experiential, Sports & Entertainment, Promotion, Retail/Shopper, Digital/Content, Social Media, Design and Innovation, B2B Demand Gen, B2B Brand Engagement Marketing, B2B Experiential Marketing and Martech. Editorial profiles include details on core capabilities and specializations, examples of outstanding work, insights on culture and people, client examples and RFP contact information.

Chief Marketer, a leading publisher of content, recognition programs and training events for Fortune 1000 marketers, had the following to say about CommCreative:

“‘Think with your heart’ is the mantra here. Flooring America needed a human touch to promote their brand, leading to the ‘Where Friends Send Friends’ campaign. Social, video, print ads and other elements leveraged the idea that after getting overwhelmed by product research, everyone turns to their peers to see what they think. Earned a first place MITX Awards win for work with the RSA Conference. Recent exhibits in the agency’s in-office Factory Mark Gallery include a showing of candid NYC street images by photographer Bob Pirrmann.”

The CM200 winners were selected by the publication’s editors after reviewing several criteria, including client testimonials, case studies, and high-caliber, consistent work across programs and clients. Judges also looked for agencies offering innovative and creative executions, and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas that are moving the industry forward.

To view the full list of winners, please visit: www.chiefmarketer.com/cm200/. For more information on the work CommCreative does, visit https://www.commcreative.com/work.


© Business Wire 2019
