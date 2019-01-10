CommCreative : Named to Chief Marketer 200 for Second Consecutive Year

CommCreative
is pleased to announce that, for the second year in a row, the leading
integrated marketing agency was included in the Chief
Marketer 200 (CM200), the world’s first and only editorial list of
the top engagement and activation agencies across 11 partner
specialties. The agency was recognized
as a leader in the B2B Brand Engagement category for its work with
clients including Flooring America, Johnson Controls and RSA Conference.
“As an agency we are focused on creating and delivering strategic,
multi-faceted campaigns that speak to the heart of business challenges,
engage customers, and move the needle,” said Ashley DePaolo, President
of CommCreative. “Earning a spot on the CM200 for the second consecutive
year is meaningful because it validates our approach of collaborating
with our clients to develop proven, targeted marketing strategies that
produce measurable results.”
The CM200 is an exclusive list that recognizes the top agencies serving
the U.S. and shines a spotlight on the fastest-growing channels of
marketing, including Experiential, Sports & Entertainment, Promotion,
Retail/Shopper, Digital/Content, Social Media, Design and Innovation,
B2B Demand Gen, B2B Brand Engagement Marketing, B2B Experiential
Marketing and Martech. Editorial profiles include details on core
capabilities and specializations, examples of outstanding work, insights
on culture and people, client examples and RFP contact information.
Chief Marketer, a leading publisher of content, recognition programs and
training events for Fortune 1000 marketers, had the following to say
about CommCreative:
“‘Think with your heart’ is the mantra here. Flooring America needed
a human touch to promote their brand, leading to the ‘Where Friends Send
Friends’ campaign. Social, video, print ads and other elements leveraged
the idea that after getting overwhelmed by product research, everyone
turns to their peers to see what they think. Earned a first place MITX
Awards win for work with the RSA Conference. Recent exhibits in the
agency’s in-office Factory Mark Gallery include a showing of candid NYC
street images by photographer Bob Pirrmann.”
The CM200 winners were selected by the publication’s editors after
reviewing several criteria, including client testimonials, case studies,
and high-caliber, consistent work across programs and clients. Judges
also looked for agencies offering innovative and creative executions,
and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas that are moving the industry
forward.
