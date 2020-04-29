CommPRO To Host Free Virtual Event “The Future of Communications: Discovering the Angels in Our Machines” with Racepoint Global's Larry Weber

New York, NY, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) CommPRO (https://www.commpro.biz/), a digital publication for the C-Suite in corporate communications, marketing, public relations and financial services, today announced its virtual event “The Future of Communications: Discovering the Angels in Our Machines” hosted by Racepoint Global CEO and Chairman Larry Weber. Taking place on May 5, 2020 at 2 pm EST, this event will explore society’s current role in the seventh wave of technology - one that marries humanity with tech.

As technology makes leaps and bounds, society continues to crave honest and authentic storytelling in the midst of countless innovations, providing an opportunity for earned media to become the champion. Despite the communications industry being dominated by advertising and paid media, earned media will lead the communications industry coming out of the pandemic, as companies and brands worldwide will seek to tell their stories on a global scale.

Joining the discussion led by Larry Weber will be Nicholas Negroponte, Co-Founder, MIT Media Lab; Candace Johnson, Serial Satellite Entrepreneur and High-Tech Investor; David S. Rose, Inc. 500 CEO, Serial Entrepreneur, Angel Investor & Author; and Jon Sawyer, Founding Director of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Registration for this virtual event is complimentary, and the discussion will last one hour. To register or learn more about the event, please click here.

