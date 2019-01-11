Log in
Command Alkon Adds Cloud Platform Strategist Doug Moore to Leadership Role

01/11/2019 | 10:21am EST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, is proud to announce the addition of Doug Moore as Vice President of Cloud Platform. In his role, Doug will bolster the company’s long-term technology vision, be responsible for the cloud platform and drive key cloud technology topics such as scalability, security, analytics, and information access. 

Doug Moore Profile
Doug Moore - New Cloud Platform Strategist at Command Alkon


“Command Alkon’s continuous growth represents a game-changing proposition that addresses the biggest concerns and complexities our clients face as they look to leverage the cloud,” said Charles Evans, Chief Technology Officer at Command Alkon. “Doug brings over 30 years of proven success in software development and cloud computing. His knowledge and implementation expertise will accelerate our customers’ cloud adoption and unlock new benefits, including powerful business process applications, data-driven insights and increased productivity.”

Prior to joining Command Alkon, Doug served in a number of roles at several software and technology companies. Most recently, he was VP, Applied Research at Guidewire Software. At Guidewire, Doug led a team that solved pervasive technical and business challenges in the Property & Casualty insurance space by developing new and innovative solutions that significantly improved the way the industry conducts business.

“Command Alkon is on the leading edge with its innovation, resulting in an unmatched technology platform that drives digital transformation initiatives with its customers,” said Doug Moore, VP of Cloud Platform, Command Alkon. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the work they’re doing to deliver stand-out experiences to customers.”

Doug holds a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Alabama (UA). He currently serves on UA’s Engineering Leadership Board and is recognized as a Distinguished Engineering Fellow.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/777f0023-83db-4df5-a1d7-85dfa69991f2

command alkon.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
