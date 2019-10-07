Log in
Command Alkon Announces Steve Jones of Dodge Data & Analytics as Keynote Speaker at ELEVATE Conference

10/07/2019 | 11:45am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is pleased to welcome Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights Research at Dodge Data & Analytics, to Chicago as a keynote speaker at ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference & Expo. Steve is truly a visionary in the field and has a track record of progressive leadership across many industry initiatives. 

“We are delighted to have Steve’s knowledge and enthusiasm present at ELEVATE this year,” said Ed Rusch, VP of Marketing at Command Alkon. “Steve’s keynote, ‘How Technology is Transforming the Global Construction Industry,’ will deliver insights on how technological advances are impacting the heavy construction sector; with his presentation including powerful examples of practitioners applying digital tools and practices to benefit all parties on a project.”

At Dodge Data & Analytics (DD&A), Steve focuses on how emerging economic, practice, and technology trends are transforming the global design and construction industry. In addition to hundreds of speaking engagements around the world and numerous articles in industry publications, he produces Dodge Data & Analytics’ SmartMarket Reports on key industry trends, which are read by millions worldwide and frequently cited as authoritative references.

“This is the most exciting time in the history of the construction industry,” Steve Jones of DD&A says. “Digital technologies are transforming every aspect of how projects are designed and delivered, and improving both the project process and outcomes for everyone involved. I look forward to sharing some of these innovations with the attendees at ELEVATE.”  

Steve is active in numerous industry organizations and frequently speaks at industry events around the world. Before DD&A, Jones was a vice president with Primavera Systems (now part of Oracle). Prior to that, he was principal and a Board of Directors member with Burt Hill, a major A/E firm (now Stantec).

Download the ELEVATE Electronic Brochure and check out the event website for more information and to register for the conference.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON
At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations.  Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
