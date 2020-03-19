Log in
Command Alkon Executives Named Supply Chain Pros to Know

03/19/2020 | 09:34am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, announces that two executives, Emily Branum, Chief Strategy Officer, and Steve Cox, Vice President of Business Development, have been named Provider Pros to Know for 2020 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. Provider Pros to Know are individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their clients or supply chain community at large prepare to meet the challenges of today’s business climate.

“A real-time multi-dimensional view is a must for project certainty in heavy construction,” said Phil Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “This is now attainable through CONNEX, a purpose-built collaboration platform for our industry. Emily and Steve were instrumental in defining the platform’s capabilities so that buyers, sellers, and haulers can all work together with one trustworthy and holistic view of the heavy material supply chain. Congratulations to them and their teams.”

“The supply chain profession is ever-changing, with transformative technologies and evolutionary best practices driving greater efficiencies and innovations for companies. At the heart of it all are supply chain professionals. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2020 Pros to Know recipients who are setting the bar for supply chain excellence,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Whether you’re a practitioner or provider, the leaders in the profession are growing each year, with rising standards and thought leadership. Reach out to our 2020 recipients and engage with them, ask questions and seek feedback. The supply chain profession is a community with a commitment to excellence that should not be overlooked.”   

Emily Branum, as Chief Strategy Officer, spearheads Command Alkon’s corporate strategy and strategy execution. When the company introduced CONNEX – The Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work – in September 2019, it was Emily’s understanding of the key productivity, safety, and sustainability gaps in the industry which enlightened the need for an open many-to-many supply chain platform in heavy construction.

Steve Cox, as Vice President of Business Development, spearheads partnerships and community building on CONNEX. He collaborates with internal and external stakeholders to co-create digital collaboration value within the heavy building materials ecosystem. Steve has held many commercial roles in his career, all focused on understanding the leverage within the construction supply chain and utilizing that knowledge to create successful commercial ventures.  

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 500 entries for the 2020 Pros to Know Awards. The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies as supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s list, which includes more than 200 Provider Pros and more than 40 Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies, will appear in the March 2020 issue of the magazine.

About Command Alkon
At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations.  Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
