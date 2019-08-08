Log in
Command Alkon Significantly Expands Heavy Work Mastery Opportunities Via TRAININGDAYS And TRAININGDAYS Extended

08/08/2019 | 10:03am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is proud to offer TRAININGDAYS once again at ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference and Expo. New this year are TRAININGDAYS Extended, offering even more technology mastery opportunities. ALL ACCESS passes are available now to those who desire to have the full immersive experience; including ELEVATE Keynotes and PowerTalks, TRAININGDAYS, TRAININGDAYS Extended, Innovation Zones, Solutions Labs, Expo access and more.  

“One of the three main tenets of ELEVATE is Education. We are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art system training to ensure customers have what they need to succeed and realize their full value of their technology investments,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “This year, even more mastery classes on Command Alkon systems are available, and are divided into flexible ‘experiences’ so that system users and administrators can tailor their agenda to their needs.”

TRAININGDAYS attendees select courses across a robust set of agenda options, including: Apex, COMMANDbatch, COMMANDseries, BuildIt, COMMANDqc, Integra, TrackIt, COMMANDperformance, COMMANDoptimize, MOBILEsales, HaulIt, and OnBase.

TRAININGDAYS and TRAININGDAYS Extended take place November 3rd through the 6th. Detailed class outlinesevent schedulesonline registration, are available at theheavyworkconference.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.net

Charity Newsome
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3914
cnewsome@commandalkon.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
