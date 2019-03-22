Log in
Command Alkon's COMMANDbatch Named Best Product in Show at the UK Concrete Show

03/22/2019 | 04:02am EDT

BRISTOL, England, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is pleased to announce that COMMANDbatch has secured the “Best Product in Show” award at the annual UK Concrete Show in Birmingham.

Command Alkon’s solution was chosen for its ability to alert staff members when a batched material is out of tolerance, or an operator has added too much water to the mix, and has exceeded the maximum allowable water/cement ratio with a sequencing engine that is unparalleled in the Industry. With COMMANDbatch, Owners, General Managers, and Operations Managers can stay connected directly to their batch plants at any time or location.

“Winning this award for our core solution, COMMANDbatch, has been a result of our hard work, dedication, and relationships we’ve built with our clients,” said David Taylor, UK Area Sales Manager at Command Alkon. “We couldn’t have done it without them. We’re honored to be recognized by industry professionals and our peers.”

With over 40 years of industry expertise and unmatched commitment to customer support, Command Alkon’s COMMANDbatch leads the industry in innovation and reliability. The batching control system and plant automation products are recognized worldwide for helping producers achieve operational efficiency, quality, time savings, and profitability based on their specific needs. The accuracy and speed of COMMANDbatch ensures superior quality and delivers material and time savings that are unmatched by any other system.

“We are over the moon and are thankful to our customers who are at the heart of everything we do,” added Taylor. “To have won such an industry award is a true accolade to them and to all of the hard work that we put in making this industry better together.”

Please click here for more information on Command Alkon’s automated batching system, COMMANDbatch.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit europe.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com

command alkon.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
