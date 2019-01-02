Log in
Command Alkon's New Websites Go Live Across European Markets

01/02/2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, is pleased to announce the launch of new customer-focused, mobile-friendly websites for our customers and partners in our EMEA region.

“We are thrilled to debut our new websites to audiences across Europe who are looking to streamline their organizations through implementing technological backbones in their daily operations with our world-class technology solutions,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “The redesign allows customers to easily access the information they need and enhances our ability to connect with the industry through our digital channels in a way that we haven’t been able to do in the past.”

The redesigned websites provide a dynamic user experience, with navigation organized around customer’s most pressing business and technology issues.  French is available at france.commandalkon.com, English is available at europe.commandalkon.com, and Dutch at netherlands.commandalkon.com.

Mastery by Command Alkon, the heavy building material’s resource hub for industry knowledge, is available on each site. Daily information updates are made; including customer accomplishments, company products, and events as well as industry developments and news. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and keep up with Command Alkon on LinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations.  Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com

command alkon.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
