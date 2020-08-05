Log in
Command Alkon to Host Virtual 2020 ELEVATE Awards Ceremony for Excellence in Heavy Construction

08/05/2020 | 09:34am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, plans to host a virtual ELEVATE Awards ceremony to celebrate individual and corporate excellence. Nominations are open, and all are invited to submit deserving employees, co-workers, and industry partners for the Best of the Year and Trendsetter Awards.

The Excellence and Trendsetter Awards celebrate companies that drive success in their organization through the use of technology, and Best of the Year Awards recognize individuals for their extraordinary performance.

“The ELEVATE Awards provide an excellent opportunity for our heavy work ecosystem to come together and recognize the incredible talent we have in our industry,” said Karli Langner, Marketing Specialist at Command Alkon. “During this time, it’s so important to Command Alkon to continue the level of support and appreciation that we have for the game-changing innovators in the construction space. Although we won’t be able to celebrate together this year, I’m thrilled that technology still gives us the opportunity to give recognition where its due.”

Previously, winners of the Trendsetter Awards were selected in-house based on key performance metrics. This year, nominations for this category of awards are extended to external industry partners, customers, and friends. Finalists for each award category will be selected and communicated in September, and one winner will be announced during the ceremony

This year, a Business Continuity award is being added to the Trendsetter Award category. This accolade recognizes unique and innovative approaches to keeping operations moving in the midst of an unplanned disruption; such as a pandemic, economic crisis, natural disaster, and more.

For evolving details on ELEVATE, including the ELEVATE Awards, check out the event website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
