Command Investigations Recapitalizes to Continue Growth Trajectory

06/05/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

LAKE MARY, Fla., Jun 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Command Investigations ("Command") and Monument MicroCap Partners, LLC ("Monument") announce that they have completed a recapitalization transaction that will allow Command to venture into the next aspect of its growth phase and solidify itself as the premier investigative service provider in the United States.

With an increased availability of resources and the financial backing of Monument, a nationally renowned private equity firm, Command will look to extend its presence in the Northeast United States and expand into untapped markets throughout the country.

Command's executive and core management team will attain equity positions in the company and will continue to direct daily operations. The company's well-established work product and company culture will stay intact.

"We share the same vision on Command's expansion and long-term growth, and it was crucial for us to find a partner who connected with our thought process and overall outlook," said Rich Perri and Steve Cassell, Co-founders of Command Investigations.

"Our mission has always been to provide our clients with unrivaled customer service and an impeccable work product, and those ideas will remain the cornerstone of our success. Monument has fit in seamlessly with our company culture and will be a crucial resource for us as we continue to scale our operations nationally."

Command is slated to obtain its private investigation license in New York and New Jersey by the end of 2019, with plans of adding Texas, Illinois, North Carolina and South Carolina in 2020.

Currently, Command holds PI licenses in in Florida, Georgia, California, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

About Command Investigations:

Based in Lake Mary, Florida, Command Investigations is a private investigation company that offers surveillance, medical canvasses, social media checks and other investigative services to the insurance defense community. Ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in Florida, Command is best known for its unparalleled customer service and unmatched turnaround times. With offices in Orlando, Atlanta and Los Angeles, Command offers national service with a local feel.

More information: https://gocommand.com/.

News Source: Command Investigations

Related link: https://gocommand.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/command-investigations-recapitalizes-to-continue-growth-trajectory/
