Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commencement Bank : CARES Act & SBA Program Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:21pm EDT

Apr 01, 2020

Commencement Bank's team of lenders is working diligently to stay informed on the recently approved federal loan programs as part of the CARES Act. The CARES Act is a stimulus package that was developed in response to COVID-19 in support of the American economy and business community severely impacted by the virus.

Below is a summary of each federally approved loan program as of March 31, 2020 intended to guide you in the direction that best fits your financial needs. Additional qualification information is available at sba.gov or by calling your Commencement Bank lender.

Commencement Bank will be accepting Paycheck Protection Program applications
starting April 3, 2020. Please speak with your banker regarding application
requirements. Loan applications for the additional programs below will be accepted and processed as directed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Please contact your banker for guidance on what information you can prepare while weawait direction from the SBA.

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM
To cover the capital cost of retaining employees
• Loan size determined by normal payroll costs, with a maximum of $10 million
• Proceeds can be used to cover payroll costs, health care benefits, and other
purposes as outlined by the SBA
• Limited forgiveness available based on qualifications

ECONOMIC INJURY DISASTER LOANS (EIDL) &
EMERGENCY ECONOMIC INJURY GRANTS
A quick infusion of a smaller amount of cash for short-term needs
• For small businesses and non-profits with fewer than 500 employees
• Grants available up to $10 thousand for businesses that apply for an EIDL
• EIDLs are low interest loans up to $2 million
• Principal and interest deferral available upon qualifications

SMALL BUSINDESS DEBT RELIEF PROGRAM
To ease fears about keeping up with payments on current or potential SBA loans
• Eligible for existing and new, non-disaster 7(a), 504, and microloans
• Must meet requirements based on size, location, ability to repay, and business
purpose
• 7(a) loans up to $5 million, 504 loans up to $5.5 million, and microloans up to
$50 thousand

back to top ▲

Disclaimer

Commencement Bank published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 01:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:37pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Gold Terra (VAN:YGT) Extends the Sam Otto Gold Structure at the Yellowknife City Gold Project in Canada's NWT
AQ
10:31pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 31/3/20 - $0.8857
PU
10:26pBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 1/4/20 - $0.5699
PU
10:25pDigicel Announces Consent Solicitation
PR
10:25pDigicel Announces Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations
PR
10:24pTORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of March 31, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
BU
10:21pKINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 1/4/20 - $1.4027
PU
10:19pBADGER DAYLIGHTING : Provides an operational and financial update related to covid-19 and upcoming events
AQ
10:11pMenendez, Gardner Urge Administration to Reinvigorate North Korea Sanctions Policy
PU
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Europe B.V. Acquires Swedish Air-conditioning Distributor AQS
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways could suspend 36,..
4VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
5INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. officials agree on new ways to control high tech exports to China - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group