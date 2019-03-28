Commencement Bank : The Danger of Messaging Apps

Mar 28, 2019

Messaging apps can be a great way to stay in touch with people, especially if you don't want to give out your personal cell phone number or if you live in separate countries. Common messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Skype, and Whatsapp use WiFi for communication, leaving them susceptible to attack much like email.

The bad guys have caught on and are now sending malicious links and attachments through these apps, catching people by surprise. If you use a messaging app to connect with family, friends, or coworkers, here are some tips to keep your personal information safe:

Do not click on links or attachments from unknown numbers or senders. Do not reply to any messages that come from unverified senders. Hover over links to verify the address before clicking, even if the sender is legitimate - messaging apps can be hacked just like email. Always follow the safety protocols of your workplace and make sure to have personal defenses set up on home devices.

