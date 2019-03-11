Commencement Bank : Virtual Investor Conference

Mar 11, 2019

Commencement Bank will be presenting at eh OTCQX Virtual Investor Conference Series on March 14th, 2019 at 10:00 AM PST. This series is broadcast online as a live presentation to anyone who wishes to attend. Chief Executive Officer H.R. 'Hal' Russell, President & Chief Operating Officer John Manolides, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Tom Dhamers will present on behalf of Commencement Bank.

DATE: Thursday, March 14th

TIME: 10:00 AM PST

LINK:https://tinyurl.com/314Pre-OTCBanksVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at:www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

2018 Company Highlights

Reported net income of $5,036,000 and $1.34 per share for 2018, compared to $2,120,000 and $0.55 per share for 2017

Total assets increased 9% to $357.5 million as compared to $327.8 million as of December 31, 2017.

The efficiency ratio decreased to 56.7% for the year as compared to 62.1% for the same period in 2017.

