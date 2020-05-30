Comment by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas on the European Commission's proposal regarding EU budget 2021-2027 and a new recovery instrument

'I am convinced that the European Union must respond to the crisis with temporary, targeted and sufficiently strong impact. The recovery plan is a positive and strong step and a clear sign that the European Union wants to get out of the crisis very quickly and move towards a green, digital, and sustainable economy.

The Commission proposal will increase investments in climate targets, to the digital development, and reforms, which would make the countries more resilient regarding future potential crises. The aim is to support the economies and to make them stronger. This would mean greater support for investments for our people and businesses, for the implementation of reforms and for the construction of infrastructure. In the light of the COVID-19 health crisis, these investments are now even more important in order to help the economy to recover.

In addition to short-term challenges, it is very important to pay attention to the long-term goals and development needs of Estonia. For us, health and skills of our people, a strong and knowledge-based economy, innovative technologies, and a safe and high-quality living environment are certainly important. We can rely on the priorities of the strategy Estonia 2035.

The proposal for the recovery plan would mean EUR 3.3 billion for Estonia in addition to the EU's multi-annual financial framework proposal. Of this 1.85 billion would be support, and the rest would constitute a possibility of obtaining loans under very good conditions. Included is the support for the Just Transition Programme for green transition, which would quadruple the fund for Estonia from 125 million to 552 million euros. It is also very important for Ida-Viru County. Cohesion policy and Rural Development Fund resources are also increased.

The functioning of the internal market and investments in cross-border joint projects such as Rail Baltic are critical for economic recovery. We continue to support for Rail Baltic project to receive funding from the EU budget.

I definitely consider it necessary that the Parliament would have their say and make a decision regarding the European Union loan. The EU wants to support a larger long-term budget in crisis situations with loans. I consider it important that the investments would help us to emerge quickly from the crisis, and, on the one hand, it would also bring long-term benefits.

The global health crisis has a severe impact on all EU Member States and the rest of the world. It has unfortunately taken the lives of a huge number of people and has also put the European economy on hold. The economies of our countries are so closely connected that the well-being of our people depends on each other. The biggest recovery package in the history of the European Union is therefore an important launching board for all Member States in order to revive the economy and ensure jobs and a viable future for the people of Europe.

The European Commission's proposal on the next long-term EU budget and the recovery plan provide a strong basis on which we can jointly relaunch the economy. The speed and extent of recovery from the crisis depends on all the Member States and we must contribute to this together. It is vital for our economy, but also for security.

I hope we will find the details of the next multi-annual financial plan of the European Union over coming months, and what is Estonia´s share in it. We are facing complex negotiations with both the Member States and the European Parliament. It is clear that we need to act swiftly to stand up for the well-being of our people and relaunch the European economy.'