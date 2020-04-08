Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Commenting on the publication of the Money and Pensions Service Pensions Dashboards Programme update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 05:03am EDT

Yvonne Braun the ABI's Director of Policy, Long-Term Savings and Protection said:

'This long-awaited progress update on the Pensions Dashboards Programme is a welcome development. The proposal to prioritise broad coverage initially over depth of data is sensible to get dashboards up and running as quickly as possible, given people have a variety of pension arrangements, and the need for dashboard users to find all their pensions. The pensions industry needs to look closely at the proposals, as they start to define the data that will be required to populate pensions dashboards.
Pensions dashboards are crucial to help people find and make sense of their pensions. I am pleased to continue to support this vital project as a member of the Steering Group.'

Disclaimer

ABI - Association of British Insurers published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 09:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aBASEL COMMITTEE ON BANKING SUPERVISION : III monitoring results based on end-June 2019 data published by the Committee
PU
05:22aEXCLUSIVE : BOJ to project economic contraction as pandemic damage deepens - sources
RE
05:17aAustralia's NWS condensate sinks to wide discount amid demand destruction - sources
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aOil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
RE
05:08aOil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
RE
05:08aUK stock rally halts as insurers, Tesco take hit
RE
05:07aIran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing
RE
05:03aThe Euro conflict continues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
4Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group