Commenting on the publication of the Money and Pensions Service Pensions Dashboards Programme update

Yvonne Braun the ABI's Director of Policy, Long-Term Savings and Protection said:

'This long-awaited progress update on the Pensions Dashboards Programme is a welcome development. The proposal to prioritise broad coverage initially over depth of data is sensible to get dashboards up and running as quickly as possible, given people have a variety of pension arrangements, and the need for dashboard users to find all their pensions. The pensions industry needs to look closely at the proposals, as they start to define the data that will be required to populate pensions dashboards.

Pensions dashboards are crucial to help people find and make sense of their pensions. I am pleased to continue to support this vital project as a member of the Steering Group.'