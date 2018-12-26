Log in
Commerce Department Won't Publish Data During Shutdown

12/26/2018 | 09:50pm CET

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON--The economic data the Commerce Department's Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis produces will not be released during the government shutdown, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

This includes data about new home sales, housing construction, trade, durable goods orders, gross domestic product, and personal income and spending.

The Labor Department, however, will continue to release the data it compiles, including jobless claims, the jobs report, the consumer and producer price indexes, and other price gauges.

This means the weekly claims report will publish as scheduled tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. EST, while the November new residential sales data will likely remain on hold.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com.

