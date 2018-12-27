Commerce Department Won't Publish Data During Shutdown -- Update

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- The economic data produced by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis won't be released during the government shutdown, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The partial U.S. government closure entered its fifth day on Wednesday as President Trump and Congress remained at an impasse over his demand for more funding for a border wall, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers furloughed or working without pay. Some of those workers include Commerce Department economists and staff.

Data released by the department include new-home sales, housing construction, trade, orders for long-lasting durable goods, gross domestic product, inflation and personal income and spending.

Investors often depend on these reports to make trades, which affect stock values, bond yields and the value of the dollar. Businesses use them to make investment planning decisions. Federal Reserve officials depend on them to make interest-rate decisions that ripple through the economy.

The Labor Department said it will continue to release the data it compiles, including new claims for jobless benefits, the monthly employment report and other inflation measures. This means that on Thursday, Labor will publish the weekly claims report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, as scheduled, while the Commerce Department won't release the November home-sales data.

The longer the government remains closed, the larger the impact, as release dates pass for other key reports. As of Wednesday, there were no indications emerging that Mr. Trump and Congress would find a way to end the stalemate.