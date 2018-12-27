Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Commerce Department Won't Publish Data During Shutdown -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 01:33am CET

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- The economic data produced by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis won't be released during the government shutdown, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The partial U.S. government closure entered its fifth day on Wednesday as President Trump and Congress remained at an impasse over his demand for more funding for a border wall, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers furloughed or working without pay. Some of those workers include Commerce Department economists and staff.

Data released by the department include new-home sales, housing construction, trade, orders for long-lasting durable goods, gross domestic product, inflation and personal income and spending.

Investors often depend on these reports to make trades, which affect stock values, bond yields and the value of the dollar. Businesses use them to make investment planning decisions. Federal Reserve officials depend on them to make interest-rate decisions that ripple through the economy.

The Labor Department said it will continue to release the data it compiles, including new claims for jobless benefits, the monthly employment report and other inflation measures. This means that on Thursday, Labor will publish the weekly claims report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, as scheduled, while the Commerce Department won't release the November home-sales data.

The longer the government remains closed, the larger the impact, as release dates pass for other key reports. As of Wednesday, there were no indications emerging that Mr. Trump and Congress would find a way to end the stalemate.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04aAsian shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally
RE
02:59aU.S. trade delegation to travel to China week of January 7 for talks - Bloomberg
RE
02:45aChina's industrial profits suffer first year-on-year fall in almost three years
RE
02:30aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales volume
PU
02:03aU.S. oil prices extend gains as equities rise, but economic worries weigh
RE
02:01aQ&A : Can Trump Remove Powell as Fed Chairman?
DJ
01:56aDollar holds firm on Wall Street surge, upbeat economic data
RE
01:33aCommerce Department Won't Publish Data During Shutdown -- Update
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
3INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC : INSYS THERAPEUTICS : Ex-Insys CEO to plead guilty to opioid kickback scheme
4HARBIN ELECTRIC CO LTD : HARBIN ELECTRIC : HEG offers to acquire all the issued H shares in HEC, proposes HEC'..
5SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : WRM: White Rock- Sandfire Exercises Option to Enter JV

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.