CommerceIQ : is Now an Amazon Advertising Partner

New Ecommerce Channel Optimization Approach to Advertising on Amazon Helps Consumer Brands to Achieve Profitable Revenue Growth and Sustained Competitive Advantage

CommerceIQ, a leader in Ecommerce Channel Optimization, today announced it is an Amazon Advertising partner and has been listed in the Amazon Advertising find-a-partner directory. The find-a-partner directory helps advertisers connect with managed-service providers directly for planning, execution, and optimization of advertising services on Amazon. CommerceIQ’s Advertising Managed Service is a fully managed omni-channel advertising service that enables consumer brands to fully optimize online retail channels and help drive increased sales. Our service is delivered by a team of data scientists and online retail experts with expertise in Amazon products and services, advertising technology, consumer behavior analysis, digital media agencies, omni-channel retail and profit and loss management for major consumer brands.

CommerceIQ’s Advertising Managed Service ushers in a new approach to online retail advertising that moves beyond typical advertising strategies that only focus on optimizing return on advertising spend (ROAS), and instead focuses on using advertising to help drive increased share of sales. This is achieved through our full ecommerce channel optimization approach that connects advertising insights, strategies and execution with key online retail growth levers including inventory, incremental sales, share of voice, promotions, pricing and content that are dynamically changing in the algorithmic world of online retail. Only by using machine learning and automation and taking a holistic channel optimization approach can brands profitably increase sales and create sustained competitive advantage. CommerceIQ helps drive sustained share of sales and incremental sales growth on Amazon using profit and inventory-aware channel optimization strategies.

“CommereIQ’s inclusion into the find-a partner directory underscores the value we have been delivering to our clients to help optimize sales and operations on Amazon with the help of our purpose-built advertising solution,” said Himanshu Jain, Head of Advertising Solutions at CommerceIQ. “Our dedicated team of experts craft strategies and utilize the CommerceIQ Advertising platform for campaign execution, delivering a powerful combination of people and technology to help online retail and marketing clients grow on Amazon.”

Leading consumer brands including Brawny, Dixie, Quilted Northern, Black+Decker, Remington and Greenworks use CommerceIQ’s advertising offerings to accelerate sales, achieving up to 40% in total incremental sales and 20% improvement in profitability. For more information about CommerceIQ’s Advertising Managed Service, please visit. For details on Amazon Advertising's find-a-partner directory, please visit.

About CommerceIQ

CommerceIQ™ is the leader in Ecommerce Channel Optimization (ECO), the practice of using machine learning, analytics and automations to optimize the ecommerce channel across supply chain, marketing and sales operations to win at the moment of purchase and drive profitable market share growth. CommerceIQ has been adopted by leading consumer brands accounting for billions of dollars in ecommerce sales and marketing spend, including Avery Products, Georgia-Pacific, Spectrum Brands and 3 of the top-5 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Companies in the U.S. These brands rely on CommerceIQ’s machine-based commerce technology and business processes, which are purpose-built to tune ecommerce algorithms, collaborate and share data-driven insights in real-time in response to changing variables across hundreds of products on leading retail sites. Using CommerceIQ as a single source of truth, customers have driven 40% increase in incremental sales, 20% improvement in profitability and 32% reduction in out of stock rates on Amazon. For more information, please visit CommerceIQ.

