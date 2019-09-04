Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CommerceWest Bank : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:12am EDT

CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB: CWBK) announced the approval of a quarterly cash dividend by its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable October 14, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including concierge services, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and cash management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30aEXL enhances its Digital Intelligence Solution Center with Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) CoE in Partnership with Automation Anywhere
GL
08:30aKEMIRA OYJ : Members of the Nomination Board
GL
08:30aAlan Ritchey Selects ORBCOMM's In-Cab and Trailer Monitoring Solutions for Fleet Management
GL
08:30aSTRYKER : to Buy Mobius Imaging, Cardan Robotics for Up to $500 Million
DJ
08:30aCITIGROUP : Citi Expands Annual e for Education Campaign Across a Broader Range of Electronically Traded Products
BU
08:30aCompass Diversified Holdings Receives Deferred Consideration from Sale of Manitoba Harvest
GL
08:29aTHYSSENKRUPP : Has Started Process to Evaluate Offers For Elevator Unit
DJ
08:27aCARGURUS : Summary ToggleCarGurus to Present at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
PU
08:27aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Fios partners with Altice USA for hyperlocal news and content
PU
08:27aECHOSTAR : Hughes In Partnership with Facebook Launches Wi-Fi Hotspots in Colombia Using Express Wi-Fi Software Platform
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
3JUST GROUP PLC : JUST : Brexit hurts Just Group's mortgage sales, shares drop
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets China OK for type of lung cancer
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group