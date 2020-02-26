Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CommerceWest Bank : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases the Quarterly Dividend by 18%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 10:01pm EST

Irvine, California – February 27, 2020 – CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB: CWBK) announced the approval of a quarterly cash dividend by its Board of Directors. Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO, commented, “In recognition of the Bank’s record 2019 financial performance, I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of CommerceWest Bank has increased the cash dividend by 18% to $0.20 per common share, up $.03 per share.” The dividend is payable April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020.

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including concierge services, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and cash management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:21pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Results for the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2019 - Part 1
PU
11:21pThird Evacuation Flight from Wuhan, China
PU
11:21pSCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT - CORPORATE DEBT RESTRUCTURING : :outcome of applications for extension of moratoria
PU
11:16pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Press Release - Everbright Water Announces 2019 Annual Results
PU
11:16pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Q & M Donates 50,000 Surgical Masks to Healthcare Workers
PU
11:16pSABRE RESOURCES : Half Year Accounts
PU
11:16pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act
PU
11:16p NTT DATA Creates and Makes Public a Digital Archive of the Historical Cultural Heritage of the ASEAN Region
BU
11:14pIndia Tribunal Approves Merger Of Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline Units
DJ
11:11pGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2CGN POWER CO., LTD. : CGN POWER : 2019 Net Profit Boosted by Higher Power Generation
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Coronavirus clouds Apple's timeline for new iPhones
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target -- Update
5HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Marriott, Booking Holdings warn of virus hit as JetBlue waives cancellation fees

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group