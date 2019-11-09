Log in
CommerceWest Bank : Helped Children Find Their Forever Families

0
11/09/2019 | 07:58pm EST

CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB: CWBK) helped children find their forever families by supporting Seneca Family of Agencies. Seneca has had a 100% success rate in placing children from foster care with their forever families for over 35 years. Seneca improves services and support for the most vulnerable children and their families. It is their commitment to provide unconditional care and they will do whatever it takes to help children and their families thrive.

Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank commented, “CommerceWest Bank is grateful to be able to help children and families that have faced challenges such as poverty, trauma, and community violence.” He continued, “Seneca is a special agency, as no child is ejected due to challenging behaviors. They truly provide unconditional care.”

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including concierge services, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”


© Business Wire 2019
HOT NEWS
