CommerceWest Bank : Helped Children Find Their Forever Families

CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB: CWBK) helped children find their forever families by supporting Seneca Family of Agencies. Seneca has had a 100% success rate in placing children from foster care with their forever families for over 35 years. Seneca improves services and support for the most vulnerable children and their families. It is their commitment to provide unconditional care and they will do whatever it takes to help children and their families thrive.

Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank commented, “CommerceWest Bank is grateful to be able to help children and families that have faced challenges such as poverty, trauma, and community violence.” He continued, “Seneca is a special agency, as no child is ejected due to challenging behaviors. They truly provide unconditional care.”

