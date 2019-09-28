Log in
CommerceWest Bank : Helped Provide Service Dogs to American Veterans

09/28/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB: CWBK) helped provide service dogs to veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, by supporting the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation. Each day, in the world’s greatest nation, 22 of our heroes will take their own lives. The Patriotic Service Dog Foundation’s goal is to reduce that statistic from “22 to zero,” by providing free service dogs to veterans.

The Patriotic Service Dog Foundation does not receive any grants from the government or the state to train the dogs. It cost approximately $20,000 to train each dog. The success of their mission depends on donations and participation from our community.

Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank, commented, “Our veterans make the ultimate sacrifice for our country and often return from service and suffer in silence from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).” He continued, “CommerceWest Bank hopes to bring more awareness to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation, so they can continue to honor and help our veterans.”

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including concierge services, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”


© Business Wire 2019
