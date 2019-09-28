CommerceWest Bank : Helped Provide Service Dogs to American Veterans

CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB: CWBK) helped provide service dogs to veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, by supporting the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation. Each day, in the world’s greatest nation, 22 of our heroes will take their own lives. The Patriotic Service Dog Foundation’s goal is to reduce that statistic from “22 to zero,” by providing free service dogs to veterans.

The Patriotic Service Dog Foundation does not receive any grants from the government or the state to train the dogs. It cost approximately $20,000 to train each dog. The success of their mission depends on donations and participation from our community.

Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank, commented, “Our veterans make the ultimate sacrifice for our country and often return from service and suffer in silence from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).” He continued, “CommerceWest Bank hopes to bring more awareness to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation, so they can continue to honor and help our veterans.”

