CommerceWest Bank : Joined BISKIDS to Educate Children About Addiction and a Drug-Free Lifestyle

09/08/2019 | 11:02am EDT

CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB: CWBK) joined BISKIDS to educate children about addiction and a drug-free lifestyle. Studies have shown that the earlier kids experiment with drugs and alcohol, the more likely they are to become addicted. BISKIDS provides children with life-changing skills they can utilize to make healthy choices and have the confidence to stay drug-free.

Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank, stated, “If we can impact just one child and empower them to make healthy choices to stay drug-free, we have done or job.” He continued, “Fortunately, BISKIDS has impacted many more children than that in our community. CommerceWest Bank is proud to partner with BISKIDS to educate children about addiction and teach them the skills they need to promote a drug-free lifestyle.”

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including concierge services, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and cash management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”


© Business Wire 2019
