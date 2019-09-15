Log in
CommerceWest Bank : Supported Caterina's Club and Provided Warm Meals, Affordable Housing, and Job Training Assistance to Low-Income Families

09/15/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB: CWBK) supported Caterina’s Club and provided warm meals, affordable housing and job training assistance to low-income families throughout Southern California. Caterina’s Club “Feeding Kids in America” program feeds over 25,025 children a week. The “Welcome Home” program provides qualified families, living in the dark environment of a motel, with the necessary resources to move into the safety and stability of an apartment or condo.

Chef Bruno Serato commented, “It’s time to stop talking about it and do something about it.” He continued, “Thank you all so much for supporting Caterina’s Club, the children, and families we serve. This year’s gala wouldn’t be a success without grand supporters such as CommerceWest Bank. Thank you!”

Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank, stated, “A lot of families take for granted how meaningful it is to sit down and have a nightly dinner. It is disheartening to think of, especially when thousands of children in our community go to bed hungry, without an adequate roof over their head.” He continued, “We are excited to be able to help Chef Bruno Serato provide warm meals and affordable housing to underprivileged children and low-income families in our community.”

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including concierge services, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and cash management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”


© Business Wire 2019
