Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Astronics Corporation and Eaton | Technavio

10/21/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

The global commercial airport lighting market is poised to grow by USD 233.27 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005657/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market published during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market published during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 123-page research report with TOC on "Commercial Airport Lighting Market Analysis Report by Product (LED lighting and non-LED lighting), by Geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023."

The market is driven by the low operating and maintenance cost of LED lighting. In addition, the advent of smart airfield lighting monitoring systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the commercial airport lighting market.

The low operating and maintenance cost of LED lighting will be one of the major drivers in the global commercial airport lighting market. Several places at the airport such as runways, terminals, parking lots, and airport aprons utilize LED lights as they require lower voltage, less power, and are resistant to vibrations. LEDs are increasingly being adopted throughout the airport infrastructure as they are more durable and energy-efficient when compared to traditional lighting sources. They are also easy to operate and require less maintenance. The high penetration rate of LED lightings in commercial airports is one of the key drivers that will boost the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for FREE.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Commercial Airport Lighting Market Companies:

Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation owns and operates businesses under various segments such as aerospace and test systems. The company offers products such as ETL-certified L-858 LED and unlighted runway, taxiway guidance signs, approach and navigational aids and in-pavement lights for runways, taxiways, obstruction areas, and heliports.

atg airports limited.

atg airports limited., operates business under four segments, which include lighting solutions, airfield control systems, power solutions, and turnkey solutions. The company offers a range of airport lighting products such as PAPI threshold, runway lighting, taxiway lighting, SMGCS, modular control system, smart mini and runway incursion system.

Carmanah Technologies Corp.

Carmanah Technologies Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely signals and illumination. Some of the products offered by the company are HAPI systems, road-holding position lights, runway guard lights, A650 barricade lights, and A704 runway lights.

Eaton

Eaton operates business under six segments, which include electrical products, electrical systems and services, hydraulics, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. The company’s key offerings include Pro APF LED medium-intensity runway edge lighting, incandescent airfield guidance signs, and Pro Command ALCMS.

Signify Holding

Signify Holding operates business through the following segments: lamps, LED, professional, and home. The company’s key offerings in the commercial airport lighting include gentlespace gen2, powerbalance gen2, circular lighting, and optivision LED.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Airport Lighting Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • LED lighting
  • Non-LED lighting

Commercial Airport Lighting Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


