Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commercial Arbitration & Litigation Lawyer Katherine Cheung Joins Dorsey in Hong Kong as Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announced that Katherine Cheung has joined the Firm’s Commercial Litigation Group in Hong Kong as a Partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005508/en/

Dorsey & Whitney is pleased to announced that Katherine Cheung has joined the Firm’s Commercial Litigation Group in Hong Kong as a Partner. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Dorsey & Whitney is pleased to announced that Katherine Cheung has joined the Firm’s Commercial Litigation Group in Hong Kong as a Partner. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Ms. Cheung’s practice specializes in general commercial disputes and financial services regulatory matters with an emphasis on cross-border disputes. Her commercial litigation and arbitration experience covers general contractual disputes, shareholder disputes, regulatory investigations, contentious insolvency matters and professional services matters. She has represented clients in international arbitrations conducted under various institutional and ad-hoc arbitration rules including those of HKIAC, UNCITRAL and LCIA. She also advises on regulatory investigations and represents clients in SFC and HKMA matters including defending clients before the Market Misconduct Tribunal.

Ms. Cheung is a native Mandarin speaker, and she is fluent in English and Cantonese.

Ms. Cheung joins Dorsey from the disputes resolution practice of King & Wood Mallesons’ Hong Kong office. She graduated from the University of Bristol and University of Glamorgan.

“Katherine is a superb litigation lawyer with deep experience in cross-border disputes and insolvency matters. She will be a terrific addition to our strong Hong Kong and mainland China-based commercial litigation and arbitration team and our U.S.-China practice,” noted Dorsey Partner Simon Chan, who heads the Firm’s Hong Kong office. “We are seeing an accelerating rise in demand for cross-border disputes resolution work and our clients will benefit from Katherine’s extensive international and mainland China experience.”

“We are delighted to have Katherine join us in Hong Kong,” added Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “She is another example of the strategic hiring we are continuing to do. She will help us deliver high-quality legal services to our clients with cross-border legal needs, while helping them manage the legal and cultural differences between China and the U.S.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities. www.dorsey.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pQuadro Announces Private Placement of up to $850,000 to Develop Its Staghorn, Long Lake and Seagull Properties
NE
05:54pRow over undelivered jets as Airbus threatens to sue airlines
RE
05:51pEXCLUSIVE : Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy J.C. Penney - sources
RE
05:51pPretivm Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
GL
05:50pFjordland Receives TSX-V Approval to Complete Acquisition of North Thompson Nickel Project Option with CanAlaska / Grants Stock Options
NE
05:48pMOELIS & CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:48pIDEANOMICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
05:48pARVINAS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:48pSONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:47pRealTime Conference Returns June 8-9 with a Fantastic New Lineup!
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
4ABB LTD : ABB LTD : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group