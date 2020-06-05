Commercial Arbitration & Litigation Lawyer Katherine Cheung Joins Dorsey in Hong Kong as Partner

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announced that Katherine Cheung has joined the Firm’s Commercial Litigation Group in Hong Kong as a Partner.

Ms. Cheung’s practice specializes in general commercial disputes and financial services regulatory matters with an emphasis on cross-border disputes. Her commercial litigation and arbitration experience covers general contractual disputes, shareholder disputes, regulatory investigations, contentious insolvency matters and professional services matters. She has represented clients in international arbitrations conducted under various institutional and ad-hoc arbitration rules including those of HKIAC, UNCITRAL and LCIA. She also advises on regulatory investigations and represents clients in SFC and HKMA matters including defending clients before the Market Misconduct Tribunal.

Ms. Cheung is a native Mandarin speaker, and she is fluent in English and Cantonese.

Ms. Cheung joins Dorsey from the disputes resolution practice of King & Wood Mallesons’ Hong Kong office. She graduated from the University of Bristol and University of Glamorgan.

“Katherine is a superb litigation lawyer with deep experience in cross-border disputes and insolvency matters. She will be a terrific addition to our strong Hong Kong and mainland China-based commercial litigation and arbitration team and our U.S.-China practice,” noted Dorsey Partner Simon Chan, who heads the Firm’s Hong Kong office. “We are seeing an accelerating rise in demand for cross-border disputes resolution work and our clients will benefit from Katherine’s extensive international and mainland China experience.”

“We are delighted to have Katherine join us in Hong Kong,” added Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “She is another example of the strategic hiring we are continuing to do. She will help us deliver high-quality legal services to our clients with cross-border legal needs, while helping them manage the legal and cultural differences between China and the U.S.”

