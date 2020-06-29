Commercial Bank of Ceylon : ComBank conducts 51st AGM on virtual platform

The 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, Sri Lanka's benchmark private bank, was conducted on a virtual platform for the first time on Thursday, 25th June 2020. This was organised to maintain social distancing as necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceedings were streamed live via Zoom from the auditorium of the Bank's Union Place branch, and shareholders were provided the facility to vote via an online voting platform called eBallot, the Bank said. Sri Lanka's largest and most-awarded private bank, the Commercial Bank celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. Pictured here is the Bank's Board of Directors at the virtual AGM.

