Commercial Coal Mining in India: Evaluating Potential Business Opportunity, Challenges, Risks, Critical Success Factors, Market Entry & Growth Strategy for Private Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Coal Mining in India: Evaluating Potential Business Opportunity,
Challenges, Risks, Critical Success Factors, Market Entry & Growth
Commercial Coal Mining in India: Evaluating Potential Business
Opportunity, Challenges, Risks, Critical Success Factors, Market Entry &
Growth Strategy for Private Companies aims to provide indispensable
information on coal sector in India, demand ~ supply dynamics, issues &
challenges, unmet business needs of coal consumers, opportunity for
private players and lessons that can be drawn from failure in
materialization of production targets from auctioned coal block. The
report will be an indispensable source of information for all private
companies that would want to enter the coal sector in India and tap the
commercial mining route.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Approach & Methodology
3. Coal Sector In India
4. Existing And Evolving Regulatory Landscape In Coal Sector
5. Coal Mining Technologies In India
6. Maturity Of Coal Mining Industry In India
7. Demand, Demand Segmentation And Evolving Demand Dynamics For Coal In
India By 2025
8. Coal In Indian Power Sector
9. Coal Requirement In Cement Sector In India By 2025
10. Coal Requirement In Sponge Iron Sector In India By 2025
11. Coal In Steel, Brick Kilns And Process Industry In India By 2025
12. Analysis Of Thermal Coal Supply In India
13. Coal Imports Infrastructure In India: Current Constraints And Future
14. Trend In Price Of Domestic Coal Vs Imported Coal
15. Evolution Of Captive Coal Block Mining In India
16. Operational Performance Of Cil & Its Subsidiaries
17. Factors That Pushed Government For Opening Up Of Commercial Coal
Mining For Power Sector
18. Case Studies On Why Auctioned Captive Coal Blocks Didn't Yield
Anticipated Results
19. Evaluating Coal Blocks That Are Likely To Be Auctioned To Private
Companies For Commercial Mining
20. High-Level Analysis Of The Bidding Guidelines & Parameters
21. Evaluation Of Cluster In Which A Coal Block Will Be Good Opportunity
For Private Miners
22. Can Private Miners Perform Better Than Cil
23. Potential Buyer Segment For Commercial Coal Miners
24. Opportunity For Mdos To Become Full-Fledged Coal Mining Company
25. Global Case Study On Success Of Commercial Coal Mining Model
26. Evaluation On Factors That Will Determine Success For Private Miners
In Coal Sector
