Commercial Coal Mining in India: Evaluating Potential Business Opportunity, Challenges, Risks, Critical Success Factors, Market Entry & Growth Strategy for Private Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/13/2018 | 09:27pm CEST

The "Commercial Coal Mining in India: Evaluating Potential Business Opportunity, Challenges, Risks, Critical Success Factors, Market Entry & Growth Strategy for Private Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial Coal Mining in India: Evaluating Potential Business Opportunity, Challenges, Risks, Critical Success Factors, Market Entry & Growth Strategy for Private Companies aims to provide indispensable information on coal sector in India, demand ~ supply dynamics, issues & challenges, unmet business needs of coal consumers, opportunity for private players and lessons that can be drawn from failure in materialization of production targets from auctioned coal block. The report will be an indispensable source of information for all private companies that would want to enter the coal sector in India and tap the commercial mining route.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Approach & Methodology

3. Coal Sector In India

4. Existing And Evolving Regulatory Landscape In Coal Sector

5. Coal Mining Technologies In India

6. Maturity Of Coal Mining Industry In India

7. Demand, Demand Segmentation And Evolving Demand Dynamics For Coal In India By 2025

8. Coal In Indian Power Sector

9. Coal Requirement In Cement Sector In India By 2025

10. Coal Requirement In Sponge Iron Sector In India By 2025

11. Coal In Steel, Brick Kilns And Process Industry In India By 2025

12. Analysis Of Thermal Coal Supply In India

13. Coal Imports Infrastructure In India: Current Constraints And Future

14. Trend In Price Of Domestic Coal Vs Imported Coal

15. Evolution Of Captive Coal Block Mining In India

16. Operational Performance Of Cil & Its Subsidiaries

17. Factors That Pushed Government For Opening Up Of Commercial Coal Mining For Power Sector

18. Case Studies On Why Auctioned Captive Coal Blocks Didn't Yield Anticipated Results

19. Evaluating Coal Blocks That Are Likely To Be Auctioned To Private Companies For Commercial Mining

20. High-Level Analysis Of The Bidding Guidelines & Parameters

21. Evaluation Of Cluster In Which A Coal Block Will Be Good Opportunity For Private Miners

22. Can Private Miners Perform Better Than Cil

23. Potential Buyer Segment For Commercial Coal Miners

24. Opportunity For Mdos To Become Full-Fledged Coal Mining Company

25. Global Case Study On Success Of Commercial Coal Mining Model

26. Evaluation On Factors That Will Determine Success For Private Miners In Coal Sector

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pxqth6/commercial_coal?w=4


