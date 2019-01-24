Log in
Commercial National Financial : 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings

01/24/2019 | 05:44am EST

Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports

4thQuarter 2018 Earnings

Ithaca, Michigan, January 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2018 net income of $1,076,000, or $.27 per share compared to fourth quarter 2017 net income of $1,334,000, or $.34 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 12.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 15.9% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total assets were $527.4 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $526.4 million at December 31, 2017. Total loans of $375 million decreased $14.7 million, or 3.8% year-over-year. The lending environment remains very competitive in our markets and we experienced a number of large commercial loan payoffs during 2018.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net interest income decreased $448,000, or 11.2% as compared to the prior year's quarter primarily due to a higher cost of funds and lower loan interest income. The prior year's quarter included loan interest income of $252,000 related to the payoff of several non-accrual loans. Non-interest income increased $38,000, or 8.7% primarily due to higher mortgage banking revenue. Operating expenses increased by $140,000, or 5.5% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense. Federal income tax expense was lower by $368,000 primarily due to the decrease in pre-tax income and in the statutory rate from 34% to 21%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visitwww.commercial-bank.comto view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,2018 2017 2018 2017

Return on Equity (ROE) Return on Assets (ROA) Net Interest Margin

12.30%

0.81%

2.88%

15.91% 1.00% 3.23%

13.28% 10.41%

0.86% 0.65%

2.92% 3.05%

December 31,

2018

2017

Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.35% 0.53%Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)

8.42% 7.94%

Total Risk-based Capital(1)

14.36% 13.43%Book Value Per Share $8.85 $8.28

Market Value Per Share $11.49 $12.00

(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):

Quarter Ended December 31,2018 2017

Year Ended December 31,2018 2017

Interest Income

$

4,941,598

$

5,084,876

$

19,248,659

$

19,140,345

Interest Expense

1,381,420

1,076,326

5,010,923

4,127,266

Net Interest Income

3,560,178

4,008,550

14,237,736

15,013,079

Provision for loan losses

-

(75,000)

-

(150,000)

Non-interest income

477,311

439,166

1,989,948

1,984,093

Operating Expenses

2,671,603

2,531,237

10,718,118

12,246,358

Income before taxes

1,365,886

1,991,479

5,509,566

4,900,814

Income tax expense

290,149

657,719

1,008,000

1,481,719

Net Income

$

1,075,737

$

1,333,760

$

4,501,566

$

3,419,095

Net Income per share - diluted

$

0.27

$

0.34

$

1.14

$

0.86

Dividends declared

$

0.13

$

0.13

$

0.52

$

0.52

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):

December 31,

2018

2017

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,348,244

Time deposits with other banks

53,039,000

Securities

36,365,362

Loans

389,659,820

Allowance for loan losses

(2,680,743)

Loans, net

386,979,077

Premises and equipment, net

6,972,170

Other assets

22,669,726

Total Assets

$ 527,367,572

$526,373,579

Liabilitie s

Deposits

$ 421,030,232

$416,622,495

Other borrowings

55,024,250

59,531,566

Trust preferred

13,403,000

13,403,000

Other liabilities

2,798,839

3,985,188

Total Liabilities

492,256,321

493,542,249

Equity

Total Equity

35,111,251

32,831,330

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 527,367,572

$526,373,579

Contact:

Kevin A. Twardy

CFO and COO

989-875-5528

22,466,636

$ 31,715,786

53,036,000

39,551,366

374,975,157

(2,672,568)

372,302,589

8,295,195

Disclaimer

Commercial National Financial Corp. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 10:43:02 UTC
