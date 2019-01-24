Commercial National Financial : 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings

Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports

4thQuarter 2018 Earnings

Ithaca, Michigan, January 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2018 net income of $1,076,000, or $.27 per share compared to fourth quarter 2017 net income of $1,334,000, or $.34 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 12.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 15.9% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total assets were $527.4 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $526.4 million at December 31, 2017. Total loans of $375 million decreased $14.7 million, or 3.8% year-over-year. The lending environment remains very competitive in our markets and we experienced a number of large commercial loan payoffs during 2018.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net interest income decreased $448,000, or 11.2% as compared to the prior year's quarter primarily due to a higher cost of funds and lower loan interest income. The prior year's quarter included loan interest income of $252,000 related to the payoff of several non-accrual loans. Non-interest income increased $38,000, or 8.7% primarily due to higher mortgage banking revenue. Operating expenses increased by $140,000, or 5.5% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense. Federal income tax expense was lower by $368,000 primarily due to the decrease in pre-tax income and in the statutory rate from 34% to 21%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visitwww.commercial-bank.comto view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,2018 2017 2018 2017

Return on Equity (ROE) Return on Assets (ROA) Net Interest Margin

12.30%

0.81%

2.88%

15.91% 1.00% 3.23%

13.28% 10.41%

0.86% 0.65%

2.92% 3.05%

December 31,

2018

2017

Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.35% 0.53%Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)

8.42% 7.94%

Total Risk-based Capital(1)

14.36% 13.43%Book Value Per Share $8.85 $8.28

Market Value Per Share $11.49 $12.00

(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):

Quarter Ended December 31,2018 2017

Year Ended December 31,2018 2017

Interest Income $ 4,941,598 $ 5,084,876 $ 19,248,659 $ 19,140,345 Interest Expense 1,381,420 1,076,326 5,010,923 4,127,266 Net Interest Income 3,560,178 4,008,550 14,237,736 15,013,079 Provision for loan losses - (75,000) - (150,000) Non-interest income 477,311 439,166 1,989,948 1,984,093 Operating Expenses 2,671,603 2,531,237 10,718,118 12,246,358 Income before taxes 1,365,886 1,991,479 5,509,566 4,900,814 Income tax expense 290,149 657,719 1,008,000 1,481,719 Net Income $ 1,075,737 $ 1,333,760 $ 4,501,566 $ 3,419,095 Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 1.14 $ 0.86 Dividends declared $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):

December 31,

2018

2017

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,348,244 Time deposits with other banks 53,039,000 Securities 36,365,362 Loans 389,659,820 Allowance for loan losses (2,680,743) Loans, net 386,979,077 Premises and equipment, net 6,972,170 Other assets 22,669,726 Total Assets $ 527,367,572 $526,373,579 Liabilitie s Deposits $ 421,030,232 $416,622,495 Other borrowings 55,024,250 59,531,566 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 2,798,839 3,985,188 Total Liabilities 492,256,321 493,542,249 Equity Total Equity 35,111,251 32,831,330 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 527,367,572 $526,373,579 Contact: Kevin A. Twardy CFO and COO 989-875-5528 22,466,636

$ 31,715,786

53,036,000

39,551,366

374,975,157

(2,672,568)

372,302,589

8,295,195