Commercial National Financial : 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings
01/24/2019 | 05:44am EST
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports
4thQuarter 2018 Earnings
Ithaca, Michigan, January 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2018 net income of $1,076,000, or $.27 per share compared to fourth quarter 2017 net income of $1,334,000, or $.34 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 12.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 15.9% for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Total assets were $527.4 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $526.4 million at December 31, 2017. Total loans of $375 million decreased $14.7 million, or 3.8% year-over-year. The lending environment remains very competitive in our markets and we experienced a number of large commercial loan payoffs during 2018.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net interest income decreased $448,000, or 11.2% as compared to the prior year's quarter primarily due to a higher cost of funds and lower loan interest income. The prior year's quarter included loan interest income of $252,000 related to the payoff of several non-accrual loans. Non-interest income increased $38,000, or 8.7% primarily due to higher mortgage banking revenue. Operating expenses increased by $140,000, or 5.5% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense. Federal income tax expense was lower by $368,000 primarily due to the decrease in pre-tax income and in the statutory rate from 34% to 21%.
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visitwww.commercial-bank.comto view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,2018 2017 2018 2017
Return on Equity (ROE) Return on Assets (ROA) Net Interest Margin
12.30%
0.81%
2.88%
15.91% 1.00% 3.23%
13.28% 10.41%
0.86% 0.65%
2.92% 3.05%
December 31,
2018
2017
Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.35% 0.53%Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)
8.42% 7.94%
Total Risk-based Capital(1)
14.36% 13.43%Book Value Per Share $8.85 $8.28
Market Value Per Share $11.49 $12.00
(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Quarter Ended December 31,2018 2017
Year Ended December 31,2018 2017
Interest Income
$
4,941,598
$
5,084,876
$
19,248,659
$
19,140,345
Interest Expense
1,381,420
1,076,326
5,010,923
4,127,266
Net Interest Income
3,560,178
4,008,550
14,237,736
15,013,079
Provision for loan losses
-
(75,000)
-
(150,000)
Non-interest income
477,311
439,166
1,989,948
1,984,093
Operating Expenses
2,671,603
2,531,237
10,718,118
12,246,358
Income before taxes
1,365,886
1,991,479
5,509,566
4,900,814
Income tax expense
290,149
657,719
1,008,000
1,481,719
Net Income
$
1,075,737
$
1,333,760
$
4,501,566
$
3,419,095
Net Income per share - diluted
$
0.27
$
0.34
$
1.14
$
0.86
Dividends declared
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.52
$
0.52
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 20,348,244
Time deposits with other banks
53,039,000
Securities
36,365,362
Loans
389,659,820
Allowance for loan losses
(2,680,743)
Loans, net
386,979,077
Premises and equipment, net
6,972,170
Other assets
22,669,726
Total Assets
$ 527,367,572
$526,373,579
Liabilitie s
Deposits
$ 421,030,232
$416,622,495
Other borrowings
55,024,250
59,531,566
Trust preferred
13,403,000
13,403,000
Other liabilities
2,798,839
3,985,188
Total Liabilities
492,256,321
493,542,249
Equity
Total Equity
35,111,251
32,831,330
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 527,367,572
$526,373,579
Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528
22,466,636
$ 31,715,786
53,036,000
39,551,366
374,975,157
(2,672,568)
372,302,589
8,295,195
Disclaimer
