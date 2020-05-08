Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), March 2020

Log in
05/08/2020 | 10:14am BST

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus,8 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : March 2020

( Provisional Data )

The total value of imports-arrivals, in March 2020 amounted to 4,282.5 million euros (4,723.7 million dollars) in comparison with 4,750.3 million euros (5,353.0 million dollars) in March 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 9.8%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in March 2020 recorded a drop of 274.3 million euros or 8.0% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in March 2020 recorded a drop of 273.9 million euros or 8.0%, in comparison with March 2019 (Table 1).

The total value of exports-dispatches, in March 2020 amounted to 2,494.2 million euros (2,767.7 million dollars) in comparison with 2,808.8 million euros (3,184.3 million dollars) in March 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 11.2%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in March 2020 a drop of 87.2 million euros or 4.4% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in March 2020 recorded a drop of 71.0 million euros or 3.6%, in comparison with March 2019 (Table 1).

The deficit of the trade balance, in March 2020 amounted to 1,788.3 million euros (1,956.0 million dollars) in comparison with 1,941.5 million euros (2,168.7 million dollars) in March 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 7.9%.The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in March 2020 recorded a drop of 187.1 million euros or 13.1% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in March 2020 recorded a drop of 202.9 million euros or 14.1%, in comparison with March 2019 (Table 1).

The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 3-month period from January to March 2020 amounted to 13,357.3 million euros (14,682.1 million dollars) in comparison with 13,628.8 million euros (15,431.0 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 2.0%.The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded a drop of 41.7 million euros or 0.4% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 19.1 million euros or 0.2%, in comparison with the period from January to March 2019 (Table 5).

The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 3-month period from January to March 2020 amounted to 7,982.0 million euros (8,825.5 million dollars) in comparison with 8,007.0 million euros (9,119.0 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 0.3%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 277.6 million euros or

4.9% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and

ships recorded an increase of 291.8 million euros or 5.2%, in

comparison with the period from January to March 2019 (Table

5).

The deficit of the trade balance, for the 3-month period from January to March 2020 amounted to 5,375.3 million euros (5,856.6

million dollars) in comparison with 5,621.8 million euros (6,312.0 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019,

recording a drop, in euros, of 4.4%. The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded

a drop of 319.3 million euros or 7.4%

and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 272.7 million

euros or 6.4% (Table 5).

The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the

transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.

  1. By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra- Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel.

: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of International Transactions Statistics

email

: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section : Eleni Pandi

Tel.

: +30 213 135 2042

Fax

: +30 213 135 2398

e-mail

: e.pandi@statistics.gr

1

Table 1. Trade Balance : March 2018 - 2020

Million euros

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

B. Exports-Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

D. Trade Balance

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

4,458.9

4,750.3

4,282.5

6.5

-9.8

4,417.1

4,736.2

4,268.8

7.2

-9.9

3,401.7

3,423.5

3,149.2

0.6

-8.0

3,359.9

3,409.4

3,135.5

1.5

-8.0

2,900.7

2,808.8

2,494.2

-3.2

-11.2

2,891.6

2,787.7

2,489.3

-3.6

-10.7

2,023.3

1,993.5

1,906.3

-1.5

-4.4

2,014.2

1,972.4

1,901.4

-2.1

-3.6

-1,558.2

-1,941.5

-1,788.3

24.6

-7.9

-1,525.5

-1,948.5

-1,779.5

27.7

-8.7

-1,378.4

-1,430.0

-1,242.9

3.7

-13.1

-1,345.7

-1,437.0

-1,234.1

6.8

-14.1

USD (2) million

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

  • Exports-Dispatches
    • Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

D. Trade Balance

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

5,483.9

5,353.0

4,723.7

-2.4

-11.8

5,432.5

5,337.2

4,708.5

-1.8

-11.8

4,183.6

3,857.8

3,473.7

-7.8

-10.0

4,132.3

3,842.1

3,458.5

-7.0

-10.0

3,589.1

3,184.3

2,767.7

-11.3

-13.1

3,577.9

3,160.4

2,762.3

-11.7

-12.6

2,503.5

2,260.1

2,115.3

-9.7

-6.4

2,492.3

2,236.2

2,109.9

-10.3

-5.6

-1,894.8

-2,168.7

-1,956.0

14.5

-9.8

-1,854.6

-2,176.8

-1,946.2

17.4

-10.6

-1,680.1

-1,597.7

-1,358.4

-4.9

-15.0

-1,640.0

-1,605.9

-1,348.6

-2.1

-16.0

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

2

Table 2. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, March 2018 - 2020

Imports - Arrivals (€ million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,407.7

2,403.9

2,305.8

-0.2

-4.1

II. Third countries

2,051.2

2,346.4

1,976.7

14.4

-15.8

Total

4,458.9

4,750.3

4,282.5

6.5

-9.8

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,961.2

2,709.0

2,543.3

-8.5

-6.1

II. Third countries

2,522.7

2,644.0

2,180.4

4.8

-17.5

Total

5,483.9

5,353.0

4,723.7

-2.4

-11.8

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,420.3

1,389.7

1,457.5

-2.2

4.9

II. Third countries

1,480.4

1,419.1

1,036.7

-4.1

-26.9

Total

2,900.7

2,808.8

2,494.2

-3.2

-11.2

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,757.4

1,575.5

1,617.3

-10.4

2.7

II. Third countries

1,831.7

1,608.8

1,150.4

-12.2

-28.5

Total

3,589.1

3,184.3

2,767.7

-11.3

-13.1

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, from this Press Release onwards, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 1. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,

March 2018-2020, million €

2,407.7

2,403.9

2,346.4

2,305.8

2,051.2

1,976.7

1,420.3

1,480.4

1,389.7

1,419.1

1,457.5

1,036.7

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

3

Table 3. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, March 2018 - 2020 Imports - Arrivals (€ million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,330.3

2,330.4

2,229.2

0.0

-4.3

II. Third countries

1,071.4

1,093.1

920.0

2.0

-15.8

Total

3,401.7

3,423.5

3,149.2

0.6

-8.0

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,865.9

2,626.1

2,458.9

-8.4

-6.4

II. Third countries

1,317.7

1,231.7

1,014.8

-6.5

-17.6

Total

4,183.6

3,857.8

3,473.7

-7.8

-10.0

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,295.7

1,236.9

1,229.8

-4.5

-0.6

II. Third countries

727.6

756.6

676.5

4.0

-10.6

Total

2,023.3

1,993.5

1,906.3

-1.5

-4.4

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,603.2

1,402.2

1,364.6

-12.5

-2.7

II. Third countries

900.3

857.9

750.7

-4.7

-12.5

Total

2,503.5

2,260.1

2,115.3

-9.7

-6.4

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, from this Press Release onwards, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 2. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches excluding oil

products, March 2018-2020, million €

2,330.3

2,330.4

2,229.2

1,295.7

1,236.9

1,229.8

1,071.4

1,093.1

920.0

727.6

756.6

676.5

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

4

Table 4: Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, March 2018 - 2020

Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,323.7

2,321.7

2,221.9

-0.1

-4.3

II. Third countries

1,036.2

1,087.7

913.6

5.0

-16.0

Total

3,359.9

3,409.4

3,135.5

1.5

-8.0

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,857.9

2,616.3

2,450.8

-8.5

-6.3

II. Third countries

1,274.4

1,225.8

1,007.7

-3.8

-17.8

Total

4,132.3

3,842.1

3,458.5

-7.0

-10.0

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,294.8

1,235.8

1,228.7

-4.6

-0.6

II. Third countries

719.4

736.6

672.7

2.4

-8.7

Total

2,014.2

1,972.4

1,901.4

-2.1

-3.6

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,602.1

1,401.0

1,363.5

-12.6

-2.7

II. Third countries

890.2

835.2

746.4

-6.2

-10.6

Total

2,492.3

2,236.2

2,109.9

-10.3

-5.6

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, from this Press Release onwards, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 3. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excluding oil products

and ships, March 2018-2020, million €

2,323.7

2,321.7

2,221.9

1,294.8

1,235.8

1,228.7

1,036.2

1,087.7

913.6

719.4

736.6

672.7

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

5

Table 5. Trade Balance : January - March 2018 - 2020

Million euros

January - MarchChanges %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Α. Imports - Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

B. Exports - Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

  1. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)
  2. Trade Balance
    excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)
  3. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

12,853.0

13,628.8

13,357.3

6.0

-2.0

12,795.7

13,514.2

13,303.5

5.6

-1.6

9,398.5

9,989.0

9,947.3

6.3

-0.4

9,341.2

9,874.4

9,893.5

5.7

0.2

7,869.3

8,007.0

7,982.0

1.7

-0.3

7,849.2

7,976.0

7,965.3

1.6

-0.1

5,428.8

5,660.0

5,937.6

4.3

4.9

5,408.7

5,629.0

5,920.8

4.1

5.2

-4,983.7

-5,621.8

-5,375.3

12.8

-4.4

-4,946.5

-5,538.2

-5,338.2

12.0

-3.6

-3,969.7

-4,329.0

-4,009.7

9.1

-7.4

-3,932.5

-4,245.4

-3,972.7

8.0

-6.4

USD (2) million

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Α. Imports - Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

Β. Exports - Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

15,751.3

15,431.0

14,682.1

-2.0

-4.9

15,680.9

15,300.8

14,622.9

-2.4

-4.4

11,520.6

11,309.4

10,931.3

-1.8

-3.3

11,450.1

11,179.2

10,872.1

-2.4

-2.7

9,705.1

9,119.0

8,825.5

-6.0

-3.2

9,680.3

9,083.8

8,807.1

-6.2

-3.0

6,696.1

6,446.3

6,563.4

-3.7

1.8

6,671.1

6,411.3

6,545.1

-3.9

2.1

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

-6,046.2

-6,312.0

-5,856.6

4.4

-7.2

D. Trade Balance

-6,000.6

-6,217.0

-5,815.8

3.6

-6.5

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including

-4,824.5

-4,863.1

-4,367.9

0.8

-10.2

the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and

-4,779.0

-4,767.9

-4,327.0

-0.2

-9.2

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

6

Table 6. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, January-March2018-2020

Imports-Arrivals

(€ million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

6,502.9

6,878.7

7,063.4

5.8

2.7

II. Third countries

6,350.1

6,750.1

6,293.9

6.3

-6.8

Total

12,853.0

13,628.8

13,357.3

6.0

-2.0

Imports - Arrivals

(USD (2) million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

7,972.0

7,787.0

7,760.8

-2.3

-0.3

II. Third countries

7,779.3

7,644.0

6,921.3

-1.7

-9.5

Total

15,751.3

15,431.0

14,682.1

-2.0

-4.9

Exports - Dispatches

(€ million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

3,920.1

4,081.9

4,483.4

4.1

9.8

II. Third countries

3,949.2

3,925.1

3,498.6

-0.6

-10.9

Total

7,869.3

8,007.0

7,982.0

1.7

-0.3

Export s - Dispatches (USD (2) million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

4,835.1

4,649.7

4,957.1

-3.8

6.6

II. Third countries

4,870.0

4,469.3

3,868.4

-8.2

-13.4

Total

9,705.1

9,119.0

8,825.5

-6.0

-3.2

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, from this Press Release onwards, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 4. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,

January - March 2018-2020, million €

6,878.7

6,750.1

7,063.4

6,502.9

6,350.1

6,293.9

3,949.2

4,081.9

4,483.4

3,920.1

3,925.1

3,498.6

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

7

Table 7. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, January-March2018-2020

Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

6,308.0

6,646.2

6,816.2

5.4

2.6

II. Third countries

3,090.5

3,342.8

3,131.1

8.2

-6.3

Total

9,398.5

9,989.0

9,947.3

6.3

-0.4

Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

7,733.2

7,523.9

7,489.8

-2.7

-0.5

II. Third countries

3,787.4

3,785.5

3,441.5

-0.1

-9.1

Total

11,520.6

11,309.4

10,931.3

-1.8

-3.3

Exports - Dispatches

(€ million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

3,550.0

3,611.9

3,878.2

1.7

7.4

II. Third countries

1,878.8

2,048.1

2,059.4

9.0

0.6

Total

5,428.8

5,660.0

5,937.6

4.3

4.9

Exports - Dispatches (USD (2) million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

4,378.6

4,114.1

4,287.3

-6.0

4.2

II. Third countries

2,317.5

2,332.2

2,276.1

0.6

-2.4

Total

6,696.1

6,446.3

6,563.4

-3.7

1.8

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, from this Press Release onwards, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 5. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excuding oil

products, January - March 2018-2020, million €

6,308.0

6,646.2

6,816.2

3,550.0

3,611.9

3,342.8

3,878.2

3,131.1

3,090.5

1,878.8

2,048.1

2,059.4

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

8

Table 8: Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, January- March 2018 - 2020

Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

6,292.6

6,619.0

6,777.1

5.2

2.4

II. Third countries

3,048.6

3,255.4

3,116.4

6.8

-4.3

Total

9,341.2

9,874.4

9,893.5

5.7

0.2

Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

7,714.3

7,493.1

7,446.8

-2.9

-0.6

II. Third countries

3,735.8

3,686.1

3,425.3

-1.3

-7.1

Total

11,450.1

11,179.2

10,872.1

-2.4

-2.7

Exports - Dispatches

(€ million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

3,541.4

3,609.7

3,876.3

1.9

7.4

II. Third countries

1,867.3

2,019.3

2,044.5

8.1

1.2

Total

5,408.7

5,629.0

5,920.8

4.1

5.2

Exports - Dispatches (USD (2) million)

January - March

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

4,367.9

4,111.7

4,285.2

-5.9

4.2

II. Third countries

2,303.2

2,299.6

2,259.9

-0.2

-1.7

Total

6,671.1

6,411.3

6,545.1

-3.9

2.1

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, from this Press Release onwards, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 6. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excuding oil products

and ships, January - March 2018-2020, million €

6,292.6

6,619.0

6,777.1

3,541.4

3,609.7

3,876.3

3,048.6

3,255.4

3,116.4

1,867.3

2,019.3

2,044.5

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

9

Table 9. Imports - Arrivals and Exports - Dispatches by SITC sections (Standard International Trade Classification) including

oil products, March 2020(1)

Imports - Arrivals (in million €)

March 2020

January-March 2020

E.U.

Third countries

E.U.

Third countries

Total

2,305.8

1,976.7

7,063.4

6,294.0

0.

Food and live animals

384.6

134.0

1,142.7

356.2

1.

Beverages and tobacco

32.4

10.8

103.5

31.2

2.

Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

42.7

75.2

123.5

219.6

3.

Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

100.7

1,068.0

326.0

3,203.3

4.

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

9.9

11.3

27.0

32.0

5.

Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

697.1

135.2

2,025.1

432.0

6.

Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

257.9

212.4

787.3

699.3

7.

Machinery and transport equipment

521.4

203.8

1,607.9

698.3

8.

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

257.5

122.0

916.1

607.1

9.

Commodities and transactions not classified by category

1.7

4.0

4.4

15.0

Exports - Dispatches (in million €)

March 2020

January-March 2020

E.U.

Third countries

E.U.

Third countries

Total

1,457.5

1,036.8

4,483.4

3,498.7

0.

Food and live animals

311.4

141.5

874.5

417.4

1.

Beverages and tobacco

36.2

25.5

106.3

79.8

2.

Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

32.8

63.5

109.2

232.4

3.

Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

229.0

361.4

609.7

1,443.0

4.

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

44.1

13.1

159.3

28.6

5.

Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

261.2

133.5

775.5

385.2

6.

Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

298.1

140.4

859.8

422.9

7.

Machinery and transport equipment

111.9

87.0

439.8

277.0

8.

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

114.6

48.2

495.3

144.9

9.

Commodities and transactions not classified by category

18.0

22.7

54.0

67.4

  1. Provisional data.

* Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, from this Press Release onwards, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

10

Diagram 7a. Percentage (%) distribution of E.U. arrivals by SITC

Diagram 7b. Percentage (%) distribution of Third countries

sections, March 2020

imports by SITC sections, March 2020

17%

1% 2%

4%

1%

54%

30%

0%

11%

1%

11%

4%

23%

0%

7%

7%

11%

0%

6%

0. Food and live animals

10%

0. Food and live animals

1.

Beverages and tobacco

1.

Beverages and tobacco

2.

Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

3.

Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

3.

Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

4.

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

4.

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

5.

Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

5.

Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

6.

Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

6.

Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

7. Machinery and transport equipment

7. Machinery and transport equipment

8.

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

8.

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

9.

Commodities and transactions not classified by category

9.

Commodities and transactions not classified by category

Diagram 8a. Percentage (%) distribution of E.U. dispatches by

Diagram 8b. Percentage (%) distribution of Third countries

SITC sections, March 2020

exports by SITC sections, March 2020

3%

2%

2%

6%

21%

16%

35%

3%

14%

1%

2%

8%

18%

5%

8%

13%

20%

8%

14%

1%

0. Food and live animals

0. Food and live animals

1.

Beverages and tobacco

1.

Beverages and tobacco

2.

Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

2.

Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

3.

Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

3.

Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

4.

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

4.

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

5.

Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

5.

Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

6.

Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

6.

Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

7. Machinery and transport equipment

7. Machinery and transport equipment

8.

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

8.

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

9.

Commodities and transactions not classified by category

9.

Commodities and transactions not classified by category

Diagram 9. Imports - Arrivals E.U. & Third countries by SITC sections, Jan. - Mar. 2020, million €

Third countries

9. Commodities and transactions not classified by category

E.U.

8. Miscellaneous manufactured articles

7. Machinery and transport equipment

6. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

5. Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

4. Animal and vegetable oils and fats

3. Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

1. Beverages and tobacco

0. Food and live animals

0.01,000.02,000.03,000.0

Diagram 10. Exports - Dispatches E.U. & Third countries by SITC sections, Jan. - Mar. 2020, million €

9. Commodities and transactions not classified by category

8. Miscellaneous manufactured articles

Third countries

E.U.

7. Machinery and transport equipment

6. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

5. Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

4. Animal and vegetable oils and fats

3. Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

1. Beverages and tobacco

0. Food and live animals

0.0

1,000.0

2,000.0

3,000.0

11

Table 10. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018-2020

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

Changes %

Changes %

compared with

compared with the

Year and

Value

Monthly Changes

Value

Monthly Changes %

the

Month

in million €

%

corresponding

in million €

corresponding

month of the

month of the

previous year

previous year

2018(2): 1

4,467.4

8.5

25.2

2,542.3

-3.6

18.7

2

3,926.7

-12.1

3.1

2,426.3

-4.6

15.1

3

4,458.9

13.6

-3.6

2,900.7

19.6

9.0

4

4,308.1

-3.4

20.8

2,606.7

-10.1

12.3

5

4,362.8

1.3

6.6

2,955.9

13.4

14.9

6

5,017.1

15.0

30.9

3,035.0

2.7

26.0

7

4,680.2

-6.7

17.5

2,959.9

-2.5

21.8

8

4,325.4

-7.6

16.8

2,568.2

-13.2

26.2

9

4,514.0

4.4

20.4

2,671.6

4.0

10.4

10

5,228.6

15.8

20.1

3,152.4

18.0

25.4

11

4,563.1

-12.7

15.6

3,060.3

-2.9

16.9

12

4,267.4

-6.5

3.6

2,592.6

-15.3

-1.7

Total year

54,119.6

14.3

33,472.0

16.0

2019(1)(2):1

4,621.8

8.3

3.5

2,507.3

-3.3

-1.4

2

4,256.8

-7.9

8.4

2,690.8

7.3

10.9

3

4,750.3

11.6

6.5

2,808.8

4.4

-3.2

4

4,605.3

-3.1

6.9

2,981.0

6.1

14.4

5

5,287.5

14.8

21.2

3,068.0

2.9

3.8

6

4,354.8

-17.6

-13.2

2,784.5

-9.2

-8.3

7

5,081.4

16.7

8.6

3,203.7

15.1

8.2

8

4,139.0

-18.5

-4.3

2,403.5

-25.0

-6.4

9

4,790.5

15.7

6.1

2,857.8

18.9

7.0

10

4,904.3

2.4

-6.2

2,906.3

1.7

-7.8

11

4,380.2

-10.7

-4.0

2,732.6

-6.0

-10.7

12

4,510.7

3.0

5.7

2,902.8

6.2

12.0

Total year

55,682.4

2.9

33,847.3

1.1

2020(1)(2):1

4,737.3

5.0

2.5

2,839.5

-2.2

13.2

2

4,337.5

-8.4

1.9

2,648.3

-6.7

-1.6

3

4,282.5

-1.3

-9.8

2,494.2

-5.8

-11.2

(1)Provisional data

  1. It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.
    * Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.

Diagram 11. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020

5,000

3,500

million

2,000

500

in

-1,000

-2,500

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

2018

2019

2020

Trade Balance

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

12

Table 11. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018 - 2020 excluding oil products

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

Changes %

Changes %

Year and

Value

Monthly Changes

compared with the

Value

Monthly Changes

compared with the

Month

in million €

%

corresponding

in million €

%

corresponding

month of the

month of the

previous year

previous year

2018(2): 1

3,068.2

5.6

18.0

1,708.3

-4.4

19.6

2

2,928.5

-4.6

6.3

1,697.2

-0.7

14.6

3

3,401.7

16.2

3.1

2,023.3

19.2

8.6

4

2,994.6

-12.0

7.0

1,721.7

-14.9

13.0

5

3,265.6

9.0

3.8

1,885.1

9.5

9.2

6

3,491.6

6.9

15.2

2,091.1

10.9

16.7

7

3,461.7

-0.9

12.5

1,925.8

-7.9

12.6

8

2,852.3

-17.6

11.9

1,528.9

-20.6

10.8

9

3,109.5

9.0

4.8

1,749.5

14.4

3.6

10

3,634.9

16.9

15.7

2,030.4

16.1

12.6

11

3,300.2

-9.2

2.2

2,011.2

-0.9

10.7

12

3,119.5

-5.5

7.4

1,830.3

-9.0

2.5

Total year

38,628.6

8.8

22,202.7

11.0

2019(1)(2): 1

3,266.0

4.7

6.4

1,802.2

-1.5

5.5

2

3,299.5

1.0

12.7

1,864.2

3.4

9.8

3

3,423.5

3.8

0.6

1,993.6

6.9

-1.5

4

3,373.7

-1.5

12.7

1,942.9

-2.5

12.9

5

3,783.6

12.2

15.9

2,025.9

4.3

7.5

6

3,345.6

-11.6

-4.2

1,922.4

-5.1

-8.1

7

3,746.8

12.0

8.2

2,117.2

10.1

9.9

8

2,969.8

-20.7

4.1

1,595.8

-24.6

4.4

9

3,537.0

19.1

13.7

1,918.0

20.2

9.6

10

3,766.7

6.5

3.6

2,117.6

10.4

4.3

11

3,353.7

-11.0

1.6

2,006.2

-5.3

-0.2

12

3,339.3

-0.4

7.0

1,976.0

-1.5

8.0

Total year

41,205.2

6.7

23,282.0

4.9

2020(1)(2):1

3,427.4

2.6

4.9

1,992.7

0.8

10.7

2

3,370.8

-1.7

2.2

2,038.5

2.3

9.5

3

3,149.2

-6.6

-8.0

1,906.3

-6.5

-4.4

(1)Provisional data

  1. It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.
    * Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.

Diagram 12. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020 excluding oil

products

5,000

3,500

million

2,000

500

in

-1,000

-2,500

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

2018

2019

2020

Trade Balance

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

13

Table 12. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018 - 2020 excluding oil products and ships

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

Changes %

Changes %

Year and

Value

Monthly Changes

compared with the

Value

Monthly Changes

compared with the

Month

in million €

%

corresponding

in million €

%

corresponding

month of the

month of the

previous year

previous year

2018(2): 1

3,060.5

6.2

18.0

1,706.0

-4.0

21.9

2

2,920.7

-4.6

6.1

1,688.4

-1.0

14.1

3

3,359.9

15.0

2.3

2,014.2

19.3

8.2

4

2,981.7

-11.3

6.9

1,714.4

-14.9

13.0

5

3,251.3

9.0

3.8

1,881.7

9.8

9.7

6

3,414.8

5.0

12.9

2,012.5

6.9

13.0

7

3,456.4

1.2

12.8

1,918.4

-4.7

12.4

8

2,849.9

-17.5

12.1

1,527.3

-20.4

11.8

9

3,098.1

8.7

4.7

1,742.7

14.1

3.4

10

3,623.8

17.0

15.3

2,027.6

16.3

12.6

11

3,296.1

-9.0

2.6

2,007.6

-1.0

11.2

12

3,115.9

-5.5

8.2

1,829.1

-8.9

2.9

Total year

38,429.0

8.6

22,070.0

10.9

2019(1)(2):

1

3,174.7

1.9

3.7

1,800.1

-1.6

5.5

2

3,290.3

3.6

12.7

1,856.4

3.1

9.9

3

3,409.4

3.6

1.5

1,972.5

6.3

-2.1

4

3,362.4

-1.4

12.8

1,940.4

-1.6

13.2

5

3,768.7

12.1

15.9

2,022.7

4.2

7.5

6

3,324.6

-11.8

-2.6

1,910.1

-5.6

-5.1

7

3,727.3

12.1

7.8

2,112.9

10.6

10.1

8

2,791.8

-25.1

-2.0

1,591.3

-24.7

4.2

9

3,534.8

26.6

14.1

1,916.3

20.4

10.0

10

3,761.7

6.4

3.8

2,112.9

10.3

4.2

11

3,344.0

-11.1

1.5

1,984.9

-6.1

-1.1

12

3,250.6

-2.8

4.3

1,968.2

-0.8

7.6

Total year

40,740.4

6.0

23,188.6

5.1

2020(1)(2):

1

3,402.2

4.7

7.2

1,989.1

1.1

10.5

2

3,355.9

-1.4

2.0

2,030.4

2.1

9.4

3

3,135.5

-6.6

-8.0

1,901.4

-6.4

-3.6

(1)Provisional data

  1. It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.
    * Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.

in million €

Diagram 13. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020 excluding oil

products and ships

5,000

3,500

2,000

500

-1,000

-2,500

I

II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I

II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I

II III

2018

2019

2020

Trade Balance

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

14

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Commercial Transactions of Greece

The Commercial Transactions are recorded on a monthly basis aiming at monitoring the total value of imports/arrivals, exports/dispatches and their changes. This recording does not include the imports and exports of services; however the imports and exports of services together with the corresponding commercial transactions are taken into account for the compilation of National Accounts tables.

Legal Framework The survey is conducted by virtue of the following EU Regulations:

  • for intra-EU trade (Intrastat), in accordance with Regulation (EC) 638/2004,as amended and in force, and
    Regulation (EU) 96/2010.
  • for trade with third countries (Extrastat), in accordance with Regulation (EC) 471/2009 and Regulation (EU)
    113/2010.

Reference Period

March 2020

Provision of Results

38 days after the end of the reference month

(provisional data). The provisional data are revised

and

disseminated on a monthly basis for all the previous months until the finalization of the yearly data, which

takes place ten months after the end of the reference year.

Definitions

INTRASTAT is the system for collecting Intra

EU statistical data (among the EU countries). It

was

implemented on January 1st, 1993.

Arrival is considered every import of goods from a country of the EU.

Dispatch is considered every export of goods to a country of the EU.

EXTRASTAT is the system for collecting external trade data with third countries (countries outside the EU).

Import is considered every import of goods from a third country (outside the EU).

Export is considered every export of goods to a third country (outside the EU).

Methodology INTRASTAT: It is an exchaustive statistical survey. The parties responsible for providing statistical information through Intrastat System are the enterprises which perform intra EU trade transactions and they have exceeded the applied statistical thresholds. The statistical thresholds are readjusted each year. The statistical thresholds for 2020 are the following:

Arrivals:

€ 150,000.00

(95.0% coverage)

Dispatches:

€ 90,000.00

(98.0% coverage)

The statistical data of Intra EU-Trade include also the transactions of the enterprises, which are not obliged to submit Intrastat data since the value of their transactions is below the applied statistical threshold. In compliance with the obligations provided in the EU Regulations regarding the compilation of external trade statistics, these transactions are calculated on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that all the enterprises are obliged to submit to the Ministry of Finance.

ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION: Intrastat declarations are submiitted electronically via the following links: http://eurostat.statistics.gr or www.statistics.gr.

EXTRASTAT: It is a statistical survey where data are collected by administrative sources. The Customs Authorities collect the relevant statistical data on trade by filling in the Single Administrative Document (SAD). All the transactions with third countries above the amount of 1,000 euros are registered. In the beginning of each month Customs Authorities transmit to the Hellenic Statistical Authority an electronic file with the customs data of statistical relevance of the previous month.

The statistical data of imports and exports of goods with the Third Countries, are derived from the data transmitted by the Customs Authorities.

Henceforth, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" - which concern mainly petroleum products - are incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries; the " incomplete customs declarations" data after having been completed will be replaced by the final data.

IMPORTS AND EXPORTS OF SHIPS AND AIRCRAFTS: In accordance with EU Regulations entered into force in 2010 (Regulations (EU) 96/2010, 113/2010), the EU Member States are obliged to record the transactions of special goods and movements and more specifically of vessels and aircrafts in line with the principle of economic ownership.

"Economic ownership" means the right of a taxable person to claim the benefits associated with the use of a vessel or aircraft in the course of an economic activity by virtue of accepting the associated risks.

For the compilation of statistics on imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of ships are used Intrastat data, data from administrative sources (Customs, Ministry of Marine and Island Policy), as well as data from national and international commercial databases based on the estimation model of the Bank of Greece for the Greek shipping (see Press Release on Balance of Payments published by the Bank of Greece on 20.11.2018).

The compilation of statistics on imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of aircrafts is based on Intrastat data and data from administrative sources (Customs, Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority).

Classification of goods: The goods are classified in compliance with the 8-digit Combined Nomenclature Code (CN/8) and the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC).

15

International Trade in

Goods data of the

United Kingdom

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Under the withdrawal agreement endorsed by the European Parliament on 29 January 2020, the United Kingdom will continue to be part of the European Union's customs and tax territory until 31 December 2020, but trade flows between the United Kingdom and the EU are considered transactions with a Third Country. Bilateral trade statistics with the United Kingdom will continue to be collected by the EU Member States through Intrastat declarations system by 31 December 2020 and consequently are based on statistical concepts applicable to trade between EU Member States, but are presented in the International Trade in Goods with Third Countries.

Compilation of International Trade in Goods Statistics during Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)

No remarkable differences were observed in the available data sources, the data transmission time schedules and the methodological procedures in the framework of the Press Release compilation of reference month March 2020.

More specifically,

a. Customs procedures and formalities for all goods from/to third countries are normally followed, as well as the procedures for submitting the recapitulative statements on Intra-community acquisitions and deliveries (VIES).

b. Intrastat response rate is at levels similar to previous months.

It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added.

References More information concerning the survey on Commercial Transactions is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (www.statistics.gr) under the link "Statistics / International Trade in Goods" .

16

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:13:09 UTC
